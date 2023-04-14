Burning Man cheers county's overturning geothermal permit

RENO, Nev. (AP) — County commissioners have rescinded an energy company's permit to drill exploratory wells for a geothermal project in the Nevada desert near the site of the annual Burning Man counterculture festival about 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Reno.
Officials for the Burning Man organization and others who have filed suit in U.S. District Court to block Ormat Technologies' exploration in the Black Rock Desert say the move puts the project on hold indefinitely and could scuttle it all together.