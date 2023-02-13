Disney is planning an Avatar experience at Disneyland

The Walt Disney Co. is planning to add an Avatar experience to Disneyland and explore other opportunities at its theme parks as it looks for more ways to appeal to its guests.
While Disney announced last week that it is cutting about 7,000 jobs as part of an ambitious companywide cost-savings plan and “strategic reorganization,” the company is pleased with the performance of its domestic theme parks and is actively looking for ways to grow the business. In Disney's most recent quarter, sales at its parks, experiences and products segment grew 21% to $8.74 billion, from $7.23 billion a year earlier.