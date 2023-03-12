Oscars 2023 carpet: Sofia Carson, Fan Bingbing bring regal

NEW YORK (AP) — Fan Bingbing made a regal entrance in sparkling silver and emerald green on the champagne-colored carpet Sunday at the 95th Academy Awards. Hong Chau wore a high-neck pink Prada column gown with a feathery black train and Malala Yousafzai worked the hood of her silver sparkler from Ralph Lauren like a pro.
Bingbing, the “X-Men” star, wore Tony Ward Couture with her hair sculpted into an Old Hollywood bob, as some of the men among the early walkers brought the sparkle. We're looking at you Lorenzo Zurzolo. Others, like Brendan Fraser, went for traditional black tuxedos.