'Party Down' returns 13 years after being canceled by Starz

On screen, most of the characters in “ Party Down, ” a cringy comedy about catering staff in Los Angeles, hated their jobs. They could barely get through an event — passing appetizers and slinging drinks to Hollywood's elite — without someone on the staff doing something inappropriate, unsanitary or unprofessional, earning them meaningless demerits, poor reviews and an empty tip jar.
The cast, including Adam Scott, Ken Marino and Jane Lynch, loved the experience of working together so much that 13 years after the show's cancellation, they would fit time into their schedules to return for a six-episode third season, debuting Friday on Starz. (The first two seasons are streaming on Hulu.)