Taylor Jenkins Reid writes her own Hollywood success story

“I'm jealous you get to meet her,” an employee working behind the scenes at a recent press opportunity for “Daisy Jones & the Six” told some journalists.
The “her” in question was not Riley Keough, the star of the Amazon limited series, or any of the show's other female stars. It was Taylor Jenkins Reid, the bestselling author behind a celebrity-infused, decades-spanning literary universe suffused with glitz and grit: “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” “Daisy Jones,” “Malibu Rising” and “Carrie Soto is Back.”