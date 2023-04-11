US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List): 1. Romantic Comedy (Reese’s Book Club) by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House Publishing Group) 2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 3. Over My Brother’s Dead Body, Chase Andrews by Piper Rayne (Piper Rayne Incorporated) 4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) 5. The Soulmate by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s Publishing Group) 6. I Will Find You by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing) 7. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 8. Blue Moon by Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group) 9. Searching for Caryn by Susan Stoker (Stoker Aces Production, LLC) 10. Rizzoli & Isles: Listen to Me by Tess Gerritsen (Random House Publishing Group)
- Ethics complaint filed against Shelton mayor
- Shelton schools chief says budget gap may make layoffs inevitable
- Urbn Greens adds salad bar to downtown Shelton
- Shelton seeks peer review of Mohawk Drive development plan
- Shelton extends moratoriums on pot sales, apartments
- Shelton zoning stalwart earns lifetime achievement award
- Shelton salon’s ‘Glam-a-Thon’ to raise money for grief center
- Shelton mayor could see salary jump to $175K next year
- Shelton superintendent's contract extended
- Shelton Scout's project offers deeper look at Nicholdale Farm