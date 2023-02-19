LONDON (AP) \u2014 Winners of the 2023 British Academy Film Awards, announced Sunday: Film \u2014 \u201cAll Quiet on the Western Front\u201d British Film \u2014 \u201cThe Banshees of Inisherin\u201d Director \u2014 Edward Berger, \u201cAll Quiet on the Western Front\u201d Actor \u2014 Austin Butler, \u201cElvis\u201d Actress \u2014 Cate Blanchett, \u201cT\u00e1r" Supporting Actor \u2014 Barry Keoghan, \u201cThe Banshees of Inisherin\u201d Supporting Actress \u2014 Kerry Condon, \u201cThe Banshees of Inisherin\u201d Rising Star (voted for by the public) \u2014 Emma Mackey Outstanding British Debut \u2014 Writer-director Charlotte Wells, \u201cAftersun\u201d Original Screenplay \u2014 Martin McDonagh, \u201cThe Banshees of Inisherin\u201d Adapted Screenplay \u2014 Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell, \u201cAll Quiet on the Western Front\u201d Film Not in the English Language \u2014 \u201cAll Quiet on the Western Front\u201d Musical Score \u2014 Volker Bertelmann, \u201cAll Quiet on the Western Front\u201d Cinematography \u2014 James Friend, \u201cAll Quiet on the Western Front\u201d Editing \u2014 Paul Rogers, \u201cEverything Everywhere All at Once\u201d Production Design \u2014 \u201cBabylon\u201d Costume Design \u2014 Catherine Martin, \u201cElvis\u201d Sound \u2014 \u201cAll Quiet on the Western Front\u201d Casting \u2014 Nikki Bartlett and Denise Chamian, \u201cElvis\u201d Visual Effects \u2014 \u201cAvatar: The Way of Water\u201d Makeup and Hair \u2014 \u201cElvis\u201d Animated Film \u2014 \u201cGuillermo del Toro\u2019s Pinocchio\u201d British Short Film \u2014 \u201cAn Irish Goodbye\u201d British Short Animation \u2014 \u201cThe Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse\u201d Documentary \u2013 \u201cNavalny\u201d BAFTA Fellowship \u2014 Sandy Powell