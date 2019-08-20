'America's Got Talent' continues summer dominance for NBC

NEW YORK (AP) — "America's Got Talent" wasn't content with just the top spot in the Nielsen company's rankings of the most popular television programs last week. This time it took the top two.

First place is familiar for NBC's talent competition. It has been the most-watched summer series for six straight years, and the No. 1 alternative series for all 14 years that it has been on the air.

"Talent" has remained dominant even though its viewership has slipped by 18% over last summer. It still averages nearly 4 million more viewers than the second-ranked show, ABC's "Bachelorette."

Nielsen's summer ratings also illustrate how scripted series continue to fade away for the networks.