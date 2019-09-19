Folake Olowofoyeku hearts life in the television comedy lane

NEW YORK (AP) — Folake (Foh-LOCK-ay) Olowofoyeku (Oh-LOW-oh-woo-foy-eh-koo) became an actress against the wishes of her parents who wanted her to have a career in law.

Her Nigerian parents were so hell-bent on launching her into the family profession that they named her after the first female Senior Advocate of Nigeria. It's a title conferred on legal practitioners who have distinguished themselves.

But she majored in theater and headed into the business after earning her degree.

A similar scenario is present for Olowofoyeku in "Bob Hearts Abishola," her CBS comedy premiering Monday.

Olowofoyeku plays Abishola. The cardiac nurse is determined that her young son, Dele, makes it into Harvard and becomes a doctor.

Olowofoyeku says Abishola "has a specific dream for her child born out of love and protection."

Billy Gardell co-stars in the comedy.