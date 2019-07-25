HBO chief skeptical about another 'Big Little Lies' season

In this Wednesday, May 29, 2019 file photo, executive producers Reese Witherspoon, left, and Nicole Kidman attend the premiere of HBO's "Big Little Lies" season two at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. HBO programming chief Casey Bloys said that he's looking at the possibility of another season of "Big Little Lies" with skepticism. Bloys told a TV critics' meeting Wednesday, July 24, 2019, that he doesn't see an obvious story to pursue for a third season. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) less In this Wednesday, May 29, 2019 file photo, executive producers Reese Witherspoon, left, and Nicole Kidman attend the premiere of HBO's "Big Little Lies" season two at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. HBO ... more Photo: Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Photo: Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close HBO chief skeptical about another 'Big Little Lies' season 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The future of "Big Little Lies" is as uncertain as the legal fate of the Monterey Five.

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys says he's skeptical when looking at the possibility of another season.

Bloys told a TV critics' meeting Wednesday that he doesn't see an obvious story to pursue for a third season.

That said, he added, the cast and creators of "Big Little Lies" are extraordinary, and if they're enthusiastic about an approach to a new story line he'd be open to considering it.

When the series ended last Sunday, the five women who harbored a dark secret were seen heading into their California seaside town's police station.