Indian guru Rajneesh's ex-aide to star in new documentary

NEW DELHI (AP) — Ma Anand Sheela, who helped controversial Indian mystic Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh set up a commune in Oregon in the 1980s and was a subject of the hit Netflix series Wild Wild Country, will star in a new documentary shot during her first trip to India in 34 years.

Netflix India announced the documentary on Friday as she ended her monthlong India tour. Top Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is producing the film.

Ma Sheela is a former convicted felon who directed one of the largest bioterror attacks in U.S. history in 1984, in which more than 750 people were given food poisoning in an attempt to influence local elections by preventing them from voting.

"I have nothing to apologize for," she told the AP when asked about her past.