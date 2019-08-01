Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos divvy up Amazon stake after divorce

FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife, MacKenzie Bezos, have divided up their stake in Amazon. In a government filing late Wednesday, July 31, 2019, Amazon disclosed that Jeff Bezos now has an 11.8% in the company worth nearly $110 billion after completing the divorce and cashing in some $2 billion worth of stock. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife, MacKenzie Bezos, have ... more Photo: Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Photo: Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos divvy up Amazon stake after divorce 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos have completed their divorce and are divvying up their stake in Amazon, leaving both with a piece of the online shopping giant worth billions.

In government filings late Wednesday, Amazon disclosed that Jeff Bezos' stake in the company was cut to about 12%, from 16% after completing his divorce and selling nearly $2 billion worth of stock. His current stake is worth nearly $110 billion. He remains the company's largest shareholder.

MacKenzie Bezos now has a 4% stake in Amazon worth more than $37 billion. She announced in May that she planned to give away at least half her fortune to charity.

Amazon.com Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.