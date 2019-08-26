Lara Spencer apologizes for Prince George ballet comment

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, Lara Spencer attends the Forbes 100th Anniversary Gala at Pier Sixty in New York. Spencer has apologized for throwing some shade on Prince George taking ballet lessons. The “Good Morning America” host on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, said she “screwed up.” (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, Lara Spencer attends the Forbes 100th Anniversary Gala at Pier Sixty in New York. Spencer has apologized for throwing some shade on Prince George taking ballet lessons. ... more Photo: Andy Kropa, Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Photo: Andy Kropa, Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Lara Spencer apologizes for Prince George ballet comment 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — "Good Morning America" host Lara Spencer has apologized for her "insensitive" comments about Prince George taking ballet lessons.

Spencer discussed the backlash against her comments Monday, saying she has learned the "bravery it takes for a young boy to pursue a career in dance."

She was heavily criticized last week when she heard Prince George loved ballet and she said "we'll see how long that lasts."

Spencer interviewed dancers Robbie Fairchild, Travis Wall and Fabrice Calmels on Monday. They all told their stories about the stigma they faced.

She says she hopes she has turned a negative "into a teachable moment."