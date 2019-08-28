PR firm: 'Every iota' of Smollett claim true; police differ

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett's PR team says "every iota" of his account of being the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in Chicago is supported by police evidence despite police repeatedly saying it was all staged.

A statement emailed Wednesday follows a city filing Monday defending its lawsuit seeking to recoup costs of investigating what it says was a January publicity stunt.

The statement says "every iota of information ... Smollett has stated has been fully corroborated."

The statement didn't say what evidence allegedly backs Smollett's claim that masked men hurling racist and homophobic insults beat him and looped a noose around his neck.

The city says GPS data, video and other evidence prove Smollett paid the men to fake a hate crime.

State prosecutors abruptly dropped charges against Smollett in March. A special prosecutor is investigating that decision.