Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify
Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify, en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España.
ARGENTINA
1.- “Tusa” - Karol G y Nicki Minaj
2.- “Safaera” - Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy y Nengo Flow
3.- “Tattoo” - Rauw Alejandro
4.- “Rojo” - J Balvin
5.- “Hola (remix)” - Dalex con Lenny Tavárez, Chencho Corleone, Juhn "El All Star"
6.- “Sigues con él” - Arcángel, Sech, Dimelo Flow
7.- “Dance Monkey” - Tones and I
8.- “Diosa” - Myke Towers
9.- “La difícil” - Bad Bunny
10.- “Morado” - J Balvin
CHILE
1.- “Safaera” - Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy y Nengo Flow
2.- “La difícil” - Bad Bunny
3.- “Ignorantes” - Bad Bunny y Sech
4.- “La santa” - Bad Bunny y Daddy Yankee
5.- “Si veo a tu mamá” - Bad Bunny y Sech
6.- “Yo perreo sola” - Bad Bunny
7.- “Vete” - Bad Bunny
8.- “Sigues con él” - Arcángel, Sech, Dimelo Flow
9.- “A tu merced” - Bad Bunny
10.- “Tusa” - Karol G y Nicki Minaj
COLOMBIA
1.- “Rojo” - J Balvin
2.- “Amarillo” - J Balvin
3.- “Morado” - J Balvin
4.- “Azul” - J Balvin
5.- “Safaera” - Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy y Nengo Flow
6.- “Gris” - J Balvin
7.- “Negro” - J Balvin
8.- “Rosa” - J Balvin
9.- “Blanco” - J Balvin
10.- “Si veo a tu mamá” - Bad Bunny y Sech
ESPAÑA
1.- “Amarillo” - J Balvin
2.- “Rojo” - J Balvin
3.- “Tusa” - Karol G y Nicki Minaj
4.- “Morado” - J Balvin
5.- “Safaera” - Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy y Nengo Flow
6.- “La difícil” - Bad Bunny
7.- “Tattoo” - Rauw Alejandro
8.- “Diosa” - Myke Towers
9.- “Gris” - J Balvin
10.- “Keii” - Anuel AA
MÉXICO
1.- “Safaera” - Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy y Nengo Flow
2.- “Si veo a tu mamá” - Bad Bunny y Sech
3.- “Rojo” - J Balvin
4.- “Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd
5.- “La difícil” - Bad Bunny
6.- “Morado” - J Balvin
7.- “Tusa” - Karol G y Nicki Minaj
8.- “Ignorantes” - Bad Bunny y Sech
9.- “Sigues con él” - Arcángel, Sech, Dimelo Flow
10.- “Amarillo” - J Balvin