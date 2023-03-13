1-minute garlic pan sauce transforms spicy chicken traybake

When you're roasting food, air circulation is everything. That’s why we prefer low-rimmed baking sheets over roasting pans. They accelerate cooking and boost browning in our weeknight traybakes.
But in some instances, a bit of crowding on the pan can be beneficial, such as in this spicy chicken alla diavolo from our book “Tuesday Nights Mediterranean,” which features weeknight-friendly meals from the region. After tossing bone-in, skin-on chicken parts with ample red pepper flakes and thyme, we arrange the meat in a circle around eight whole, peeled garlic cloves.