Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and KATHLEEN FOODY, Associated Press July 4, 2022 Updated: July 4, 2022 8:23 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of26 A woman wipes tears after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb, Monday, July 4, 2022. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of26 CORRECTS TO A LAKE FOREST POLICE OFFICER, INSTEAD OF LAKE COUNTY A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a shooter fired on the northern suburb's Fourth of July parade. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP) Brian Cassella/AP Show More Show Less 3 of26
4 of26 Abandoned chairs on the scene of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade on Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday, July 4, 2022. (John Starks/Daily Herald via AP) John Starks/AP Show More Show Less
5 of26 Rain pours down after the 4thFest parade was canceled due to severe weather on Independence Day, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Joseph Cress/AP Show More Show Less 6 of26
7 of26 Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo pose with 63 and 40 hot dogs, respectively, after winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on Monday, July 4, 2022, in New York. Julia Nikhinson Show More Show Less
8 of26 Fireworks fill the sky near the conclusion of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra show at Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Grafton community members raised the money needed to purchase the fireworks needed for the show. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP) Kristopher Radder/AP Show More Show Less 9 of26
10 of26 Various activities and protesters for different causes march down Main Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., during the Fourth of July parade on Monday, July 4, 2022. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP) Kristopher Radder/AP Show More Show Less
11 of26 Members of the Florida International Girl pageant group wave during a 4th of July parade Monday, July 4, 2022, in Plantation, Fla. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less 12 of26
13 of26 Sesame Street's Elmo float is carried through the Pittsfield Fourth of July parade in Pittsfield, Mass., on Monday, July, 4, 2022. (Gillian L. Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Gillian L. Jones/AP Show More Show Less
14 of26 Runners take off down Wahconah Street in Pittsfield, shortly after the start of the Independence Day run, a 5K, in downtown Pittsfield, Mass., Monday, July 4, 2022, which returned after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. (Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Gillian Jones/AP Show More Show Less 15 of26
16 of26 A boat sporting a huge American flag motors around Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield, Mass., on the Fourth of July holiday, July 4, 2022. (Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Gillian Jones/AP Show More Show Less
17 of26 A car show takes place along one of the side streets during The Fourth of July event in Seward, Neb., on Monday, July 4, 2022. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) Kenneth Ferriera/AP Show More Show Less 18 of26
19 of26 A child slides down a bounce castle slide during The Fourth of July event in Seward, Neb., on Monday, July 4, 2022. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) Kenneth Ferriera/AP Show More Show Less
20 of26 The American Made Rodeo Drill Team passes hundreds of spectators who lined Capitol Boulevard for the 34th Annual Tumwater Independence Day Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022, in Tumwater, Wash. (Steve Bloom/The Olympian via AP) Steve Bloom/AP Show More Show Less 21 of26
22 of26 A piece of a parade float is seen in a puddle as rain pours down after the 4thFest parade was canceled due to severe weather on Independence Day, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Joseph Cress/AP Show More Show Less
23 of26 President Joe Biden gesture after speaking at a Fourth of July celebration for military families on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Washington. Listening are first lady Jill Biden, left, and Navy Chaplain Lt. Chandler Irwin. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less 24 of26
25 of26 President Joe Biden speaks during a Fourth of July celebration for military families on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
26 of26
A shooting that left at least six people dead at an Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb rattled Monday's celebrations across the U.S. and further rocked a country already awash in turmoil over high court rulings on abortion and guns as well as hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The latest mass shooting came as the nation tried to find cause to celebrate its founding and the bonds that still hold it together. It was supposed to be a day for taking off work, flocking to parades, devouring hot dogs and burgers at backyard barbecues and gathering under a canopy of stars and exploding fireworks.
Written By
BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and KATHLEEN FOODY