AP PHOTOS: A 35-hour Olympic journey from Argentina to Tokyo

There is no easy way from Argentina to Japan. Associated Press Photographer Natacha Pisarenko's trip was more complicated than most.

From the full-body protective suits worn by fellow travelers in Buenos Aires, to the long wait at Haneda Airport in Tokyo for results from COVID-19 testing, Pisarenko's roughly 35-hour journey to the 2020 Summer Games was longer than most but otherwise typical for the thousands of athletes, officials and media descending on Japan's capital this week.