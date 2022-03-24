Accessory dwellings get another look in tight housing market KATHERINE ROTH, Associated Press March 24, 2022 Updated: March 24, 2022 8:34 a.m.
1 of11 This image provided by Bigger Than Tiny, Smaller Than Average, is an example of an Accessory Dwelling Unit, a small home separate from a main house. Proponents say ADUs are a low-impact, energy-efficient way to create more living space. (Tripp Smith Photography for Bigger Than Tiny, Smaller Than Average via AP) Tripp Smith/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 This image provided by Bigger Than Tiny, Smaller Than Average, is an example of an Accessory Dwelling Unit, a small home separate from a main house. Proponents say ADUs are a low-impact, energy-efficient way to create more living space. (Mark Woods Photography for Bigger Than Tiny, Smaller Than Average via AP) Mark Woods/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 This image provided by Bigger Than Tiny, Smaller Than Average, is an example of an Accessory Dwelling Unit, a small home separate from a main house. Proponents say ADUs are a low-impact, energy-efficient way to create more living space. (Mark Woods Photography for Bigger Than Tiny, Smaller Than Average via AP) Mark Woods/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 This image provided by Bigger Than Tiny, Smaller Than Average, is an example of an Accessory Dwelling Unit, a small home separate from a main house. Proponents say ADUs are a low-impact, energy-efficient way to create more living space. (Eric Staudenmaier Photography for Bigger Than Tiny, Smaller Than Average via AP) Eric Staudenmaier/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 This image provided by Bigger Than Tiny, Smaller Than Average, is an example of an Accessory Dwelling Unit, a small home separate from a main house. Proponents say ADUs are a low-impact, energy-efficient way to create more living space. (Mark Woods Photography for Bigger Than Tiny, Smaller Than Average via AP) Mark Woods/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 This image provided by Bigger Than Tiny, Smaller Than Average, is an example of an Accessory Dwelling Unit, a small home separate from a main house. Proponents say ADUs are a low-impact, energy-efficient way to create more living space. (Eric Staudenmaier Photography for Bigger Than Tiny, Smaller Than Average via AP) Eric Staudenmaier/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 This image provided by Bigger Than Tiny, Smaller Than Average, is an example of an Accessory Dwelling Unit, a small home separate from a main house. Proponents say ADUs are a low-impact, energy-efficient way to create more living space. (Mark Woods Photography for Bigger Than Tiny, Smaller Than Average via AP) Mark Woods/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
Amid a persistent housing crunch in many parts of the country, some people are finding a solution in Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs, also know as granny flats, in-law units or backyard bungalows.
These small homes — separate from the main house — tend to be low-impact and energy-efficient. Where legal, they can add housing to a neighborhood while causing less disruption than constructing new apartment buildings, proponents say.
Written By
KATHERINE ROTH