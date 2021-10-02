Dwindling Alaska salmon leave Yukon River tribes in crisis NATHAN HOWARD and GILLIAN FLACCUS, Associated Press Oct. 2, 2021 Updated: Oct. 2, 2021 4:58 p.m.
Michael Williams scans the shoreline for moose while traveling up the Yukon River on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, near Stevens Village, Alaska.
Hunters search a clearing for moose after another hunter took a shot and missed on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, near Stevens Village, Alaska.
A cow, calf moose pair exit the water of the Yukon River on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, near Stevens Village, Alaska.
Ben Stevens scans the shore for signs of moose while heading up the Yukon River to the Stevens' Family hunting camp on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, near Stevens Village, Alaska.
Michael Williams uses his hand to measure bear and moose tracks on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, near Stevens Village, Alaska.
Bernard Ishnook scans a clearing for moose after following signs of animal activity from the riverbed Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, near Stevens Village, Alaska.
Bernard Ishnook, from left, Steven Guinness Jr., 14, and Ben Stevens discuss how to pack out a two-year-old moose killed by the Stevens' family hunting party on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, near Stevens Village, Alaska.
Ben Stevens scans the shore for signs of moose while traveling up the Yukon River to the Stevens' Family hunting camp on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, near Stevens Village, Alaska.
The Yukon River stretches past Stevens Village on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Stevens Village, Alaska.
Steven Guinness Jr., 14, carries his hunting rifle into the village after returning from the Stevens' family hunting camp on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Stevens Village, Alaska.
Bernard Ishnook moves butchered moose meat into the village on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Stevens Village, Alaska.
Bernard Ishnook moves butchered moose meat into the smokehouse of village elder Harold Simon, 81, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Stevens Village, Alaska.
Unused salmon nets hang in the Stevens' empty smokehouse, which would normally be filled with salmon this time of year, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Stevens Village, Alaska.
Village elder Harold Simon, 81, walks past an unused fish storage house, left, and his smokehouse, right, where he'll store meat given to him by the hunting party on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, near Stevens Village, Alaska.
In this photo provided by Tanana Chiefs Conference, salmon sits in jars in the offices of the Tanana Chiefs Conference in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Wednesday, Sept. 29. 2021. Families traditionally spend the summer at fish camps using nets and fish wheels to snag adult salmon as they migrate inland from the ocean to the place where they hatched so they can spawn. The salmon is prepared for storage a variety of ways: dried for jerky, cut into fillets that are frozen, canned in half-pint jars or preserved in wooden barrels with salt.
In this undated photo provided by the Tanana Chiefs Conference, salmon hangs on a drying rack at a fish camp in Fort Yukon, Alaska. Families traditionally spend the summer at fish camps using nets and fish wheels to snag adult salmon as they migrate inland from the ocean to the place where they hatched so they can spawn. The salmon is prepared for storage a variety of ways: dried for jerky, cut into fillets that are frozen, canned in half-pint jars or preserved in wooden barrels with salt.
Ben Stevens hauls fuel to his river boat before leaving for the Stevens' family hunting camp on the Yukon River on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Stevens Village, Alaska.
Giovanna Stevens, left, and Kori Williams clean moose intestines at Stevens' family hunting camp on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, near Stevens Village, Alaska.
Unused salmon nets hang next to moose meat in the Stevens' smokehouse, which would normally be filled with salmon this time of year, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Stevens Village, Alaska.
Hunters in the Stevens' family talk on shore before moving inland to camp for the night on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, near Stevens Village, Alaska.
Kori Williams, 17, eats goose soup at the Stevens' family hunting camp after a day spent looking for moose along the Yukon River Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, near Stevens Village, Alaska.
Bernard Ishnook cleans the head of a two-year-old bull moose under the Northern Lights on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, near Stevens Village, Alaska.
STEVENS VILLAGE, Alaska (AP) — In a normal year, the smokehouses and drying racks that Alaska Natives use to prepare salmon to tide them through the winter would be heavy with fish meat, the fruits of a summer spent fishing on the Yukon River like generations before them.
This year, there are no fish. For the first time in memory, both king and chum salmon have dwindled to almost nothing and the state has banned salmon fishing on the Yukon, even the subsistence harvests that Alaska Natives rely on to fill their freezers and pantries for winter. The remote communities that dot the river and live off its bounty — far from road systems and easy, affordable shopping — are desperate and doubling down on moose and caribou hunts in the waning days of fall.
NATHAN HOWARD and GILLIAN FLACCUS