All eyes on airlines as July Fourth holiday weekend nears DAVID KOENIG, AP Airlines Writer June 30, 2022 Updated: June 30, 2022 1:29 p.m.
DALLAS (AP) — Airlines that have stumbled badly over the last two holidays face their biggest test yet of whether they can handle big crowds when July Fourth travelers mob the nation's airports this weekend.
Problems were popping up well before the weekend, with some disruptions caused by thunderstorms that slowed air traffic.