Black August uplifted as alternative Black History Month ALMAZ ABEDJE, Associated Press Aug. 25, 2022 Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 1:25 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - Black Panthers stand guard on Aug. 28, 1971, in Oakland, Calif., while the hearse carrying the body of George Jackson was brought to St. Augustine's Episcopal Church. First celebrated in 1979, Black August was originally created to commemorate Jackson's fight for Black liberation. Fifty one years since his death, Black August is now a month-long awareness campaign and celebration dedicated to Black American freedom fighters, revolutionaries, radicals and political prisoners, both living and deceased. Robert Klein/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - George Jackson's casket, draped in a flag with a Black Panther emblem, is carried from St. Augustine's Episcopal Chruch, Aug. 28, 1971, in Oakland, Calif. First celebrated in 1979, Black August was originally created to commemorate Jackson's fight for Black liberation. Fifty one years since his death, Black August is now a month-long awareness campaign and celebration dedicated to Black American freedom fighters, revolutionaries, radicals and political prisoners, both living and deceased. Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - Georgia Jackson, center, accompanied by the Rev. Cecil Williams, right, of Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco, arrive at the Hall of Justice on Aug. 24, 1971, for a court appearance of two surviving Soledad Brothers - John Clutchette and Fleeta Drumgo. Jackson's son, George Jackson, was killed on Saturday, Aug. 21, 1971, at San Quentin prison. First celebrated in 1979, Black August was originally created to commemorate Jackson's fight for Black liberation. Fifty one years since his death, Black August is now a month-long awareness campaign and celebration dedicated to Black American freedom fighters, revolutionaries, radicals and political prisoners, both living and deceased. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — For Jonathan Peter Jackson, a direct relative of two prominent members of the Black Panther Party, revolutionary thought and family history have always been intertwined, particularly in August.
That’s the month in 1971 when his uncle, the famed Panther George Jackson, was killed during an uprising at San Quentin State Prison in California. A revolutionary whose words resonated inside and out of the prison walls, he was a published author, activist and radical thought leader.