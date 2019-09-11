Dominican vibes and a youthful feel at Oscar de la Renta

Fashion from the Oscar de la Renta collection is modeled Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, during Fashion Week in New York. Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar de la Renta's designing duo, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, looked to the homeland of the label's late, legendary founder for their latest show: the Dominican Republic.

They presented a jaunty collection with a youthful feel, while making clear that the label is still decidedly about luxury.

The relaxed, unbuttoned mood was evident with the first item down the runway: a one-shoulder, asymmetrical wrap dress in silk chiffon that was short enough to barely graze the hip on one side, covered by a long crepe blazer, both in a breezy light pink.

The stage was decorated to evoke a street market, with palm trees and tall baskets filled with fruit lining the runway.