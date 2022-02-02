Edmunds: 2022 Ford F-150 vs. 2022 Toyota Tundra

Ford’s F-150 has been the best-selling truck in America for more than four decades, and it will likely continue that trend in 2022. But there’s another full-size truck that’s also garnering a lot of attention: the 2022 Toyota Tundra.
After many years on the market without a significant update, the Toyota Tundra finally receives a complete redesign that ushers in new engines and features. Is it enough to topple the tried-and-true F-150? The experts at Edmunds compare the 2022 F-150 and 2022 Tundra to find out.