Edmunds: Cadillac CT4-Blackwing vs BMW M3 sport sedan battle

The best luxury sport sedans have historically come from European automakers. But there’s one U.S. brand that isn’t ready to fully cede control: Cadillac. Its recently launched CT4-V Blackwing has a host of upgrades over the regular CT4 small sedan, including a muscular engine, sharper handling, more grip and distinctive styling.
It’d be hard to find a more appropriate rival than BMW’s M3, which has been a staple in the German brand’s lineup for decades. It too has numerous upgrades over a regular 3 Series to considerably increase performance. Which sedan is right for you? Edmunds compared them to find out.