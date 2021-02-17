Former Trump casino where stars played going out with a bang WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press Feb. 17, 2021 Updated: Feb. 17, 2021 8:01 a.m.
1 of11 This Feb. 16, 2021 photo shows the former Trump Plaza casino in Atlantic City, N.J. on the day before its main tower, left, was to be imploded. The casino built by former President Donald Trump was once the playground of the rich and famous, but fell into disrepair after shutting down in 2014. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 The main tower of the former Trump Plaza casino is shown in Atlantic City, N.J., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. By mid-morning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 the spot on the Atlantic City Boardwalk where movie stars, athletes and rock stars used to party _ and a future president honed his instincts for bravado and hype _ will be reduced to a smoking pile of rubble. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 This Feb. 16, 2021 photo shows the main tower of the former Trump Plaza casino in Atlantic City, N.J. on the day before it was to be imploded. The casino built by former President Donald Trump was once the playground of the rich and famous, but fell into disrepair after shutting down in 2014. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 This Feb. 16, 2021 photo shows a facade of the former Trump Plaza casino in Atlantic City, N.J. on the day before its main tower was to be imploded. The casino built by former President Donald Trump was once the playground of the rich and famous, but fell into disrepair after shutting down in 2014. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 This Feb. 16, 2021 photo shows the main tower of the former Trump Plaza casino in Atlantic City, N.J. on the day before it was to be imploded. The casino built by former President Donald Trump was once the playground of the rich and famous, but fell into disrepair after shutting down in 2014. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 This Feb. 16, 2021 photo shows the former Trump Plaza casino in Atlantic City, N.J. on the day before its main tower, in background, was to be imploded. The casino built by former President Donald Trump was once the playground of the rich and famous, but fell into disrepair after shutting down in 2014. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 A woman walks past the former Trump Plaza casino in Atlantic City, N.J. on Feb. 16, 2021, the day before its main tower was to be imploded. The casino built by former President Donald Trump was once the playground of the rich and famous, but fell into disrepair after shutting down in 2014. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — By mid-morning Wednesday, a spot on the Atlantic City Boardwalk where movie stars, athletes and rock stars used to party — and a future president honed his instincts for bravado and hype — will be reduced to a smoking pile of rubble.
The former Trump Plaza casino is to be imploded after falling into such disrepair that chunks of the building began peeling off and crashing to the ground.