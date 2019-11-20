Give the gift of winter white this holiday season

NEW YORK (AP) — White is snow and Santa’s beard, so why not share the joy by embracing the color in holiday gifts?

The possibilities are endless, from home decor to apparel, bespoke to a quick online purchase. Some ideas in winter white:

HOME

“For the Love of White: The White & Neutral Home.” This handsome book is written by Chrissie Rucker, founder of a company that specializes in white, aptly named The White Company. It’s packed with inspiration for admirers of white. And gift ideas, too, such as white scented candles in elegant glass, white ceramic kitchen canisters or just the right vase in, yes, white. $40.

HOLIDAY

The handmade showcase Etsy.com is full of winter white, especially when it comes to special holiday touches. One seller, fernandthefawn, has a hanging wreath of white feathers with a leather strap for $62. Another Etsy seller, fashionmeme, sells a white holographic Christmas stocking for $35. Target sells a cable knit stocking in cream for $13 and a snowy, flocked winter wreath for $29.99.

TABLESCAPES

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia has white embroidered table runners with red, black or green detailing. $17.99 to $34.99 at Target. Threshold makes one in cream in faux fur, also available at Target. $34.99. Ikea sells a white, leaf-shaped side plate for $2.99. It’s part of the Vinterfest collection, which also includes runners and loads of gifty white items for the table. At Ikea or elsewhere, think winter forest touches or elegant white paired with silver or gold.

WEARABLES

The Nike Sportswear Windrunner Down Jacket comes in color blocked black, white and gray for men. $180. For luxury label-loving handbag enthusiasts, the Balmain Paris white leather B-Buzz 23 Bag is available at Balmain.com for $1,895. From Givenchy, there’s the Downtown Crossbody Bag in nylon. $990. At Kate Spade, there’s the Suzy large saddle bag done in fluffy faux shearling with brown leather accents. $398. If bags aren’t on your list, pick up a scarf or fleece in a soothing white. If none of those work, try the Rocco, Phillip or Datner sunglasses from Carolina Lemke. $75.

In winter coats for women, Coach sells a cream shearling for $2,200 and Fashion Nova has a long, light gray puffer called the Reflecting On You Jacket for $99.99. Rihanna’s Fenty just added a parka in cream in an oversize cocoon silhouette. $1,590.