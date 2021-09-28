In Murdaugh family scandal, tiny South Carolina town shaken JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press Sep. 28, 2021 Updated: Sep. 28, 2021 1:46 a.m.
The gates near Alex Murdaugh's home in Islandton, S.C., are seen in this Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 photo. State police have six separate investigations into Murdaugh and his family after his wife and son were shot to death outside the home in June. Jeffrey Collins/AP
FILE - Alex Murdaugh sits during his bond hearing Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Varnville, S.C.For a century, the Murdaughs have quietly steered much of the legal world in this corner of the state, by running the prosecutor's office and a large civil law firm. Then, in June, Murdaugh's wife, Maggie, and son Paul were killed at the family's sprawling estate. Six investigations are underway, over the killings, stolen money, death coverups and a Sept. 4 shooting in which a bullet grazed Murdaugh's head on a lonely highway. Police said he tried to arrange his own death and make sure a $10 million life insurance policy would pay off for his surviving son. Mic Smith/AP
A sign welcomes people to the town of Hampton, S.C., on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Attorney Alex Murdaugh and his family have steered much of the legal world in this town of 2,600 for a century. Jeffrey Collins/AP
A sign welcomes people Hampton County, S.C., on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Attorney Alex Murdaugh and his family have steered much of the legal world in this county of 20,000 for a century. Jeffrey Collins/AP
FILE - Alex Murdaugh walks into his bond hearing Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Varnville, S.C. For a century, the Murdaughs have quietly steered much of the legal world in this corner of the state, by running the prosecutor's office and a large civil law firm. Then, in June, Murdaugh's wife, Maggie, and son Paul were killed at the family's sprawling estate. Six investigations are underway, over the killings, stolen money, death coverups and a Sept. 4 shooting in which a bullet grazed Murdaugh's head on a lonely highway. Police said he tried to arrange his own death and make sure a $10 million life insurance policy would pay off for his surviving son. Mic Smith/AP
8 of8
HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — Ask any of the 2,600 residents in this South Carolina town whether they know Alex Murdaugh, and you’ll probably get a quick nod. Nearly everyone does in Hampton, a tiny place where every road in has just two lanes.
Ask them to tell you about Murdaugh, though, and you’ll get a firm head shake, followed by: “You're not going to quote me, are you?” No one wants to talk about the influential lawyer whose wife and son were killed and who’s now accused in a string of controversies — at least, not in the open.
Written By
JEFFREY COLLINS