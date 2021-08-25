New Asian American bakeries find bicultural sweet spot TERRY TANG, Associated Press Aug. 25, 2021 Updated: Aug. 25, 2021 1:35 p.m.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — For some Asian Americans, the dim sum cookie at Sunday Bakeshop here will taste like childhood.
It looks like a typical sugar cookie except with sesame seeds on top. But bite into the creamy, red bean center and it's reminiscent of the fried, filled sesame balls served at a Chinese dim sum restaurant.