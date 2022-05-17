S. Korea Blue House opens to public for 1st time in 74 years JUNG YOON KIM , Associated Press May 17, 2022 Updated: May 17, 2022 11:55 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 People visit the Blue House, the former presidential palace, in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. For most South Koreans, the former presidential palace in Seoul was as shrouded in mystery as the buildings in their secretive rival North Korea. That’s now changed recently as thousands have been allowed a look inside for the first time in 74 years. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 A royal stroll is reenacted at the Blue House, the former presidential palace, in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. For most South Koreans, the former presidential palace in Seoul was as shrouded in mystery as the buildings in their secretive rival North Korea. That’s now changed recently as thousands have been allowed a look inside for the first time in 74 years. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 People take a selfie photo at the Blue House, the former presidential palace, in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 12, 2022. For most South Koreans, the former presidential palace in Seoul was as shrouded in mystery as the buildings in their secretive rival North Korea. That’s now changed recently as thousands have been allowed a look inside for the first time in 74 years. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 People visit the Blue House, the former presidential palace, in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. For most South Koreans, the former presidential palace in Seoul was as shrouded in mystery as the buildings in their secretive rival North Korea. That’s now changed recently as thousands have been allowed a look inside for the first time in 74 years. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 People take photos in front of the main entrance gate of the Blue House, the former presidential palace, in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 12, 2022. For most South Koreans, the former presidential palace in Seoul was as shrouded in mystery as the buildings in their secretive rival North Korea. That’s now changed recently as thousands have been allowed a look inside for the first time in 74 years. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 A group of visitor pose together at the Blue House, the former presidential palace, in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 12, 2022. For most South Koreans, the former presidential palace in Seoul was as shrouded in mystery as the buildings in their secretive rival North Korea. That’s now changed recently as thousands have been allowed a look inside for the first time in 74 years. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 People take photos in front of the main entrance gate of the Blue House, the former presidential palace, in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 12, 2022. For most South Koreans, the former presidential palace in Seoul was as shrouded in mystery as the buildings in their secretive rival North Korea. That’s now changed recently as thousands have been allowed a look inside for the first time in 74 years. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 People visit the Blue House, the former presidential palace, in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 12, 2022. For most South Koreans, the former presidential palace in Seoul was as shrouded in mystery as the buildings in their secretive rival North Korea. That’s now changed recently as thousands have been allowed a look inside for the first time in 74 years. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 People visit the Blue House, the former presidential palace, in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 12, 2022. For most South Koreans, the former presidential palace in Seoul was as shrouded in mystery as the buildings in their secretive rival North Korea. That’s now changed recently as thousands have been allowed a look inside for the first time in 74 years. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 The new presidential office building is seen in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 9, 2022. For most South Koreans, the former presidential palace in Seoul was as shrouded in mystery as the buildings in their secretive rival North Korea. That’s now changed recently as thousands have been allowed a look inside for the first time in 74 years.( Yonhap via AP) AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
SEOUL (AP) — For many South Koreans, the former presidential palace in Seoul was a little-visited, heavily secured mountainside landmark. That's now changed as thousands have been allowed a look inside for the first time in 74 years.
As one of his first acts, the new South Korean leader has moved the presidential offices from the Blue House, named after its distinctive blue roof tiles, and opened its gates to the public, allowing a maximum of 39,000 people a day to visit.