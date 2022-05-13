Some Catholic abortion foes are uneasy about overturning Roe DAVID CRARY, AP National Writer May 13, 2022 Updated: May 13, 2022 11:50 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of5 FILE - Archbishop Jose H. Gomez of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, leads a live-steam service at an empty Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles on May 1, 2020. In the wake of the Supreme Court leak on abortion rights, a call for a day of fasting and prayer came from Gomez, the president of the U.S. bishops conference, and Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities. They specifically requested prayers for the overturning of Roe and for “the conversion of the hearts and minds of those who advocate for abortion.” Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - Fiorella Flores, center, a student at The Catholic University of America, joins demonstrators in protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Washington. "Our campus claims to be 100 percent pro-life and despite advocates saying that, we came out to show that's not true," says Flores. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 This undated photo provided by America Media in May 2022, shows Sam Sawyer, a Jesuit priest who is a senior editor of their magazine. He says he is a “dedicated pro-life advocate” who favors Roe’s reversal. Yet he responded to the Supreme Court leak with an essay listing reasons why abortion rights supporters are so alarmed by that prospect. “The pro-life movement and its political alliances are perceived as a threat not just to abortion itself but also to democratic norms, to judicial commitments to civil rights, and to women’s health and economic security,“ Sawyer wrote in the magazine. (Courtesy America Media via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
NEW YORK (AP) — Top leaders of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops called on the faithful to pray and fast Friday, in hopes the Supreme Court is on track to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. Yet even among Catholics who oppose abortion, there is some unease about the consequences of such a ruling.
A recently leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggests that a majority of the nine justices are poised to reverse the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision – a move that would allow individual states to outlaw abortion.