Tadashi Shoji returns to Japanese roots at NY Fashion Week

This Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 image taken from video shows a model wearing fashion from the Tadashi Shoji Spring/Summer 2020 collection furing Fashion Week in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — Tadashi Shoji says returning to his Japanese roots on the runway took years. In a show he titled "Once Upon a Time ... in Japan," the designer captured the essences of cherry blossoms, Japanese gardens and Watteau gowns at New York Fashion Week.

He used lace overlays, obi sashes, intricate swirl prints, romantic flowers, capes, one shoulder gowns, brocade fabrics and kimono-style dresses for spring-summer 2020. The 71-year-old Shoji is from Sendai but has been based in America for years. He told The Associated Press on Thursday he lacked confidence to incorporate Japanese elements into his designs, until now.

Shoji put a tie bow in front of a high-slit black gown trimmed in red with side cutouts. A cocktail dress in pink had a wide black belt with a bow to one side.