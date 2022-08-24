17-year-old pilot sets record for solo flight around world VESELIN TOSHKOV, Associated Press Aug. 24, 2022 Updated: Aug. 24, 2022 11:24 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 Seventeen year old Anglo-Belgian pilot, Mack Rutherford, speaks with the media after landing at the Buzet airfield in Pont-A-Celles, Belgium, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Rutherford landed in Belgium before flying on to Slovakia and Sofia, Bulgaria, for the final leg of his Guinness World Record attempt to be the youngest person to the fly around the world solo in a small plane. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Seventeen year old Anglo-Belgian pilot, Mack Rutherford, prepares to land at the Buzet airfield in Pont-A-Celles, Belgium, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Rutherford landed in Belgium before flying on to Slovakia and Sofia, Bulgaria, for the final leg of his Guinness World Record attempt to be the youngest person to the fly around the world solo in a small plane. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Seventeen year old Anglo-Belgian pilot, Mack Rutherford, speaks with the media after landing at the Buzet airfield in Pont-A-Celles, Belgium, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Rutherford landed in Belgium before flying on to Slovakia and Sofia, Bulgaria, for the final leg of his Guinness World Record attempt to be the youngest person to the fly around the world solo in a small plane. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Seventeen year old Anglo-Belgian pilot, Mack Rutherford, right, poses with his sister Zara Rutherford after landing at the Buzet airfield in Pont-A-Celles, Belgium, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Rutherford landed in Belgium before flying on to Slovakia and Sofia, Bulgaria, for the final leg of his Guinness World Record attempt to be the youngest person to the fly around the world solo in a small plane. Zara Rutherford set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world at nineteen years old. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A 17-year-old pilot became the youngest person to fly solo around the world in a small aircraft after he landed on Wednesday in Bulgaria, where his journey kicked off five months ago.
Mack Rutherford, a Belgian-British dual national, landed on an airstrip west of Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia, to complete his task and to claim two Guinness World Records. Along with becoming the youngest person to fly around the world by himself, Rutherford is the youngest person to circumnavigate the globe in a microlight plane.
Written By
VESELIN TOSHKOV