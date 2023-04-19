Edmunds: 2023 Honda Civic Type R vs. 2023 Volkswagen Golf R

If a traditional two-door sports car isn’t practical enough for you, consider one of these hot hatch options: the Volkswagen Golf R or the Honda Civic Type R. The Volkswagen Golf R’s excellent combination of fun driving dynamics, all-wheel-drive traction and generous cargo space has made it a long-running favorite for driving enthusiasts. Its 2022 redesign brought many upgrades, including more power. Even fresher is the redesigned 2023 Honda Civic Type R. Compared to the outgoing model, it boasts more restrained styling, greater performance and a modernized interior. Which four-door sport compact is the best? Edmunds’ experts compared them to find out.
PERFORMANCE AND HANDLING Both hot hatches are powered by turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines that churn out impressive power. The front-wheel-drive Type R produces 315 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. The all-wheel-drive Golf R also makes 315 horsepower but less torque, 280 lb-ft when equipped with the standard six-speed manual transmission and 295 lb-ft with the optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. A six-speed manual is the only choice in the Type R.