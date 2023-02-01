North Carolina Senate again seeking LGBTQ limits in schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A bill advancing in North Carolina's Senate would prohibit instruction about sexuality and gender identity in K-4 public school classes, defying the recommendations of parents, educators and LGBTQ youths who testified against it.
Sponsors of the bill, approved Wednesday by the Senate education committee, say they want to grant parents greater authority over their children’s education and health care. In addition to making classroom reading materials available for parental review, the bill would require schools to alert parents, in most circumstances, prior to a change in the name or pronouns used for their child. It also instructs schools to inform parents of any discernible changes to a child's mental well-being.