Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

6-1-2

(six, one, two)

Keno

02-03-08-13-29-33-34-36-37-44-47-53-61-62-64-65-66-72-73-76

(two, three, eight, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-six)

Match 4

01-13-14-23

(one, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-three)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

05-06-13-16-20-25

(five, six, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-five)

Daily 3

4-7-6

(four, seven, six)

Daily 4

1-8-5-6

(one, eight, five, six)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing

01-02-03-06-07-10-13-14-15-17-22

(one, two, three, six, seven, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two)

SuperCash

08-22-24-27-29-37, Doubler: N

(eight, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

01-05-11-18-26

(one, five, eleven, eighteen, twenty-six)

Daily Pick 3

4-2-8

(four, two, eight)

Daily Pick 4

5-4-0-5

(five, four, zero, five)