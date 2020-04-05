Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:

VIRGINIA

Bank a Million

03-04-07-18-20-39, Bonus: 32

(three, four, seven, eighteen, twenty, thirty-nine; Bonus: thirty-two)

Cash 5 Day

01-21-23-29-30

(one, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty)

Cash 5 Night

06-11-16-22-33

(six, eleven, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-three)

Pick 3 Day

2-3-0

(two, three, zero)

Pick 3 Night

7-5-6

(seven, five, six)

Pick 4 Day

4-6-8-8

(four, six, eight, eight)

Pick 4 Night

1-5-4-3

(one, five, four, three)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

0-7-7

(zero, seven, seven)

Hit 5

01-03-06-25-39

(one, three, six, twenty-five, thirty-nine)

Keno

03-04-05-12-16-18-19-22-26-27-38-41-44-45-57-59-60-62-69-76

(three, four, five, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy-six)

Lotto

01-03-15-26-35-43

(one, three, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-five, forty-three)

Match 4

04-08-14-24

(four, eight, fourteen, twenty-four)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

5-4-0

(five, four, zero)

Daily 4

2-7-9-4

(two, seven, nine, four)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing

04-05-06-07-09-14-15-16-20-21-22

(four, five, six, seven, nine, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Megabucks

08-12-17-19-30-32

(eight, twelve, seventeen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-two)

SuperCash

02-12-18-30-32-35, Doubler: N

(two, twelve, eighteen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-five; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

02-11-21-29-31

(two, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Daily Pick 3

2-2-3

(two, two, three)

Daily Pick 4

9-5-5-4

(nine, five, five, four)