Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

OREGON

Lucky Lines

01-06-11-14-20-23-28-31

(one, six, eleven, fourteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Pick 4 1PM

0-9-2-4

(zero, nine, two, four)

Pick 4 4PM

3-2-8-8

(three, two, eight, eight)

Pick 4 7PM

0-6-5-2

(zero, six, five, two)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

03-05-20-22-39

(three, five, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Match 6 Lotto

05-15-18-22-40-49

(five, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, forty, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $1.57 million

Pick 2 Day

0-8, Wild: 7

(zero, eight; Wild: seven)

Pick 2 Evening

5-3, Wild: 2

(five, three; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Day

8-6-9, Wild: 7

(eight, six, nine; Wild: seven)

Pick 3 Evening

4-5-3, Wild: 2

(four, five, three; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Day

9-6-3-3, Wild: 7

(nine, six, three, three; Wild: seven)

Pick 4 Evening

4-6-5-3, Wild: 2

(four, six, five, three; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Day

4-4-5-0-1, Wild: 7

(four, four, five, zero, one; Wild: seven)

Pick 5 Evening

1-2-4-5-0, Wild: 2

(one, two, four, five, zero; Wild: two)

Treasure Hunt

02-06-08-14-16

(two, six, eight, fourteen, sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

0-2-6-9

(zero, two, six, nine)

Numbers Midday

2-1-7-8

(two, one, seven, eight)

Wild Money

01-10-13-28-30, Extra: 16

(one, ten, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty; Extra: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

03-14-17-26-32, Power-Up: 2

(three, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-two; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

6-3-3

(six, three, three)

Pick 3 Midday

3-6-0

(three, six, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

5-6-3-8

(five, six, three, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

0-2-4-6

(zero, two, four, six)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

1-4-8, Lucky Sum: 13

(one, four, eight; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 3 Midday

3-9-2, Lucky Sum: 14

(three, nine, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Cash 3 Morning

3-0-9, Lucky Sum: 12

(three, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 4 Evening

1-1-9-9, Lucky Sum: 20

(one, one, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 4 Midday

1-6-9-4, Lucky Sum: 20

(one, six, nine, four; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 4 Morning

7-8-3-4, Lucky Sum: 22

(seven, eight, three, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

05-06-08-09-13-14-19-20-21-22-23-24

(five, six, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

03-04-05-06-09-14-15-16-17-20-21-24

(three, four, five, six, nine, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

04-09-11-12-13-15-17-18-20-21-22-23

(four, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Daily 4 Day

5-1-3-8, FIREBALL: 3

(five, one, three, eight; FIREBALL: three)

Daily 4 Evening

2-4-7-1, FIREBALL: 5

(two, four, seven, one; FIREBALL: five)

Daily 4 Morning

9-9-4-7, FIREBALL: 2

(nine, nine, four, seven; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Day

6-1-0, FIREBALL: 5

(six, one, zero; FIREBALL: five)

Pick 3 Evening

2-6-4, FIREBALL: 2

(two, six, four; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Morning

6-3-8, FIREBALL: 7

(six, three, eight; FIREBALL: seven)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Night

10-25-26-32-34

(ten, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Pick 3 Day

2-5-7

(two, five, seven)

Pick 3 Night

3-8-4

(three, eight, four)

Pick 4 Day

7-4-3-0

(seven, four, three, zero)

Pick 4 Night

8-5-4-3

(eight, five, four, three)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

02-07-10-11-14-16

(two, seven, ten, eleven, fourteen, sixteen)

Daily 3

4-1-6

(four, one, six)

Daily 4

0-3-8-3

(zero, three, eight, three)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-04-06-08-10-12-15-17-18-22

(one, two, four, six, eight, ten, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Midday

01-04-05-06-10-11-12-15-18-19-22

(one, four, five, six, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

4-3-6

(four, three, six)

Pick 4 Midday

4-8-1-9

(four, eight, one, nine)

SuperCash

09-26-33-34-35-36, Doubler: N

(nine, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

15-16-17-21-22

(fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Daily Pick 3

2-9-3

(two, nine, three)

Daily Pick 4

5-7-4-1

(five, seven, four, one)