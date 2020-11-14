Lottery State-by-State
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:
01-06-11-14-20-23-28-31
(one, six, eleven, fourteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
0-9-2-4
(zero, nine, two, four)
3-2-8-8
(three, two, eight, eight)
0-6-5-2
(zero, six, five, two)
03-05-20-22-39
(three, five, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
05-15-18-22-40-49
(five, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, forty, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1.57 million
0-8, Wild: 7
(zero, eight; Wild: seven)
5-3, Wild: 2
(five, three; Wild: two)
8-6-9, Wild: 7
(eight, six, nine; Wild: seven)
4-5-3, Wild: 2
(four, five, three; Wild: two)
9-6-3-3, Wild: 7
(nine, six, three, three; Wild: seven)
4-6-5-3, Wild: 2
(four, six, five, three; Wild: two)
4-4-5-0-1, Wild: 7
(four, four, five, zero, one; Wild: seven)
1-2-4-5-0, Wild: 2
(one, two, four, five, zero; Wild: two)
02-06-08-14-16
(two, six, eight, fourteen, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
0-2-6-9
(zero, two, six, nine)
2-1-7-8
(two, one, seven, eight)
01-10-13-28-30, Extra: 16
(one, ten, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty; Extra: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
03-14-17-26-32, Power-Up: 2
(three, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-two; Power, Up: two)
6-3-3
(six, three, three)
3-6-0
(three, six, zero)
5-6-3-8
(five, six, three, eight)
0-2-4-6
(zero, two, four, six)
1-4-8, Lucky Sum: 13
(one, four, eight; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
3-9-2, Lucky Sum: 14
(three, nine, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
3-0-9, Lucky Sum: 12
(three, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: twelve)
1-1-9-9, Lucky Sum: 20
(one, one, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)
1-6-9-4, Lucky Sum: 20
(one, six, nine, four; Lucky Sum: twenty)
7-8-3-4, Lucky Sum: 22
(seven, eight, three, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
05-06-08-09-13-14-19-20-21-22-23-24
(five, six, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
03-04-05-06-09-14-15-16-17-20-21-24
(three, four, five, six, nine, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)
04-09-11-12-13-15-17-18-20-21-22-23
(four, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
5-1-3-8, FIREBALL: 3
(five, one, three, eight; FIREBALL: three)
2-4-7-1, FIREBALL: 5
(two, four, seven, one; FIREBALL: five)
9-9-4-7, FIREBALL: 2
(nine, nine, four, seven; FIREBALL: two)
6-1-0, FIREBALL: 5
(six, one, zero; FIREBALL: five)
2-6-4, FIREBALL: 2
(two, six, four; FIREBALL: two)
6-3-8, FIREBALL: 7
(six, three, eight; FIREBALL: seven)
10-25-26-32-34
(ten, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-four)
2-5-7
(two, five, seven)
3-8-4
(three, eight, four)
7-4-3-0
(seven, four, three, zero)
8-5-4-3
(eight, five, four, three)
02-07-10-11-14-16
(two, seven, ten, eleven, fourteen, sixteen)
4-1-6
(four, one, six)
0-3-8-3
(zero, three, eight, three)
01-02-04-06-08-10-12-15-17-18-22
(one, two, four, six, eight, ten, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two)
01-04-05-06-10-11-12-15-18-19-22
(one, four, five, six, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
4-3-6
(four, three, six)
4-8-1-9
(four, eight, one, nine)
09-26-33-34-35-36, Doubler: N
(nine, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six; Doubler: N)
15-16-17-21-22
(fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
2-9-3
(two, nine, three)
5-7-4-1
(five, seven, four, one)