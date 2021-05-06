The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

Numbers Evening

3-2-8-7

(three, two, eight, seven)

Numbers Midday

3-6-3-6

(three, six, three, six)

Wild Money

03-14-28-32-33, Extra: 6

(three, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-three; Extra: six)

Estimated jackpot: $159,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

13-25-29-34-37, Power-Up: 3

(thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

8-1-0

(eight, one, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

8-2-6

(eight, two, six)

Pick 4 Evening

5-4-8-8

(five, four, eight, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

3-9-3-3

(three, nine, three, three)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

8-2-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(eight, two, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 3 Midday

6-2-0, Lucky Sum: 8

(six, two, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)

Cash 3 Morning

8-9-1, Lucky Sum: 18

(eight, nine, one; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Cash 4 Evening

1-4-9-1, Lucky Sum: 15

(one, four, nine, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 4 Midday

4-2-9-6, Lucky Sum: 21

(four, two, nine, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Cash 4 Morning

4-6-6-9, Lucky Sum: 25

(four, six, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-03-05-07-09-12-15-16-17-20-23

(one, two, three, five, seven, nine, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-06-12-16-17-18-19-20-21-23-24

(two, three, six, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-05-06-09-11-12-13-16-18-20-22-24

(one, five, six, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

9-4-7-5, FIREBALL: 8

(nine, four, seven, five; FIREBALL: eight)

Daily 4 Evening

6-1-5-7, FIREBALL: 2

(six, one, five, seven; FIREBALL: two)

Daily 4 Morning

4-7-3-3, FIREBALL: 7

(four, seven, three, three; FIREBALL: seven)

Pick 3 Day

5-6-7, FIREBALL: 6

(five, six, seven; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Evening

7-8-8, FIREBALL: 7

(seven, eight, eight; FIREBALL: seven)

Pick 3 Morning

4-5-1, FIREBALL: 7

(four, five, one; FIREBALL: seven)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

0-5-4

(zero, five, four)

Pick 4 Day

8-3-6-8

(eight, three, six, eight)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

01-04-15-16-17-24

(one, four, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four)

Daily 3

8-6-1

(eight, six, one)

Daily 4

6-9-0-2

(six, nine, zero, two)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-08-10-11-12-13-16-17-20-22

(two, three, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-04-08-12-13-14-16-17-19-21

(one, two, four, eight, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

8-1-6

(eight, one, six)

Pick 4 Midday

0-5-5-0

(zero, five, five, zero)

SuperCash

03-10-13-19-21-26, Doubler: N

(three, ten, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

09-13-19-25-26

(nine, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six)

Daily Pick 3

3-5-2

(three, five, two)

Daily Pick 4

4-3-0-6

(four, three, zero, six)