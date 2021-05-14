The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday: TENNESSEE Cash 3 Evening 6-1-3, Lucky Sum: 10 (six, one, three; Lucky Sum: ten) Cash 3 Midday 5-3-1, Lucky Sum: 9 (five, three, one; Lucky Sum: nine) Cash 3 Morning 3-4-0, Lucky Sum: 7 (three, four, zero; Lucky Sum: seven) Cash 4 Evening 2-3-5-8, Lucky Sum: 18 (two, three, five, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen) Cash 4 Midday 8-9-1-3, Lucky Sum: 21 (eight, nine, one, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-one) Cash 4 Morning 7-6-4-7, Lucky Sum: 24 (seven, six, four, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-four) TEXAS All or Nothing Day 01-02-03-05-07-09-11-14-15-17-21-24 (one, two, three, five, seven, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four) All or Nothing Evening 01-02-03-04-05-07-08-13-14-15-22-23 (one, two, three, four, five, seven, eight, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-three) All or Nothing Morning 03-04-05-07-09-11-13-17-18-19-22-24 (three, four, five, seven, nine, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four) Daily 4 Day 5-0-0-3, FIREBALL: 7 (five, zero, zero, three; FIREBALL: seven) Daily 4 Evening 3-0-0-9, FIREBALL: 2 (three, zero, zero, nine; FIREBALL: two) Daily 4 Morning 8-2-2-2, FIREBALL: 3 (eight, two, two, two; FIREBALL: three) Pick 3 Day 7-7-9, FIREBALL: 5 (seven, seven, nine; FIREBALL: five) Pick 3 Evening 7-9-1, FIREBALL: 5 (seven, nine, one; FIREBALL: five) Pick 3 Morning 6-3-4, FIREBALL: 9 (six, three, four; FIREBALL: nine) VIRGINIA Pick 3 Day 4-4-9 (four, four, nine) Pick 4 Day 3-1-8-8 (three, one, eight, eight) WEST VIRGINIA Cash 25 04-08-09-10-18-23 (four, eight, nine, ten, eighteen, twenty-three) Daily 3 2-3-6 (two, three, six) Daily 4 1-9-7-7 (one, nine, seven, seven) WISCONSIN All or Nothing Midday 02-04-05-07-08-12-18-19-20-21-22 (two, four, five, seven, eight, twelve, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two) Pick 3 Midday 3-3-7 (three, three, seven) Pick 4 Midday 9-9-0-4 (nine, nine, zero, four)