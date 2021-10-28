The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

Cash 3 Evening

1-2-2, Lucky Sum: 5

(one, two, two; Lucky Sum: five)

Cash 3 Midday

6-3-4, Lucky Sum: 13

(six, three, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 3 Morning

7-1-6, Lucky Sum: 14

(seven, one, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Cash 4 Evening

6-4-3-5, Lucky Sum: 18

(six, four, three, five; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Cash 4 Midday

4-7-3-5, Lucky Sum: 19

(four, seven, three, five; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Cash 4 Morning

5-4-7-4, Lucky Sum: 20

(five, four, seven, four; Lucky Sum: twenty)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-04-08-09-10-12-13-15-17-18-20-21

(one, four, eight, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-04-06-09-11-15-16-18-19-20-22

(two, three, four, six, nine, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Morning

03-05-08-10-12-15-16-17-18-22-23-24

(three, five, eight, ten, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

6-2-6-5, FIREBALL:

(six, two, six, five; FIREBALL: zero)

Daily 4 Evening

5-8-2-7, FIREBALL: 6

(five, eight, two, seven; FIREBALL: six)

Daily 4 Morning

2-7-2-3, FIREBALL: 7

(two, seven, two, three; FIREBALL: seven)

Pick 3 Day

6-6-9, FIREBALL: 1

(six, six, nine; FIREBALL: one)

Pick 3 Evening

2-1-6, FIREBALL: 9

(two, one, six; FIREBALL: nine)

Pick 3 Morning

8-8-0, FIREBALL: 1

(eight, eight, zero; FIREBALL: one)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

2-0-2, FB: 9

(two, zero, two; FB: nine)

Pick 4 Day

7-1-5-8, FB: 4

(seven, one, five, eight; FB: four)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

07-15-19-20-23-24

(seven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Daily 3

9-6-1

(nine, six, one)

Daily 4

6-5-9-9

(six, five, nine, nine)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

02-06-07-08-09-10-11-13-15-20-22

(two, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

7-6-1

(seven, six, one)

Pick 4 Midday

9-2-4-0

(nine, two, four, zero)