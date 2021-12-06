The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

Cash 3 Evening

4-1-8, Wild:

(four, one, eight; Wild: zero)

Cash 3 Midday

8-8-4, Wild:

(eight, eight, four; Wild: zero)

Cash 3 Morning

3-2-7, Wild:

(three, two, seven; Wild: zero)

Cash 4 Evening

6-0-7-9, Wild: 4

(six, zero, seven, nine; Wild: four)

Cash 4 Midday

9-7-6-5, Wild: 6

(nine, seven, six, five; Wild: six)

Cash 4 Morning

1-8-7-1, Wild: 1

(one, eight, seven, one; Wild: one)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-04-06-07-11-13-15-17-20-22-23-24

(two, four, six, seven, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

04-06-10-12-14-15-16-18-19-20-21-24

(four, six, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

03-05-06-08-09-13-17-18-21-22-23-24

(three, five, six, eight, nine, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

7-2-6-6, FIREBALL: 2

(seven, two, six, six; FIREBALL: two)

Daily 4 Evening

1-3-0-4, FIREBALL: 6

(one, three, zero, four; FIREBALL: six)

Daily 4 Morning

0-1-2-1, FIREBALL: 7

(zero, one, two, one; FIREBALL: seven)

Pick 3 Day

3-6-8, FIREBALL: 6

(three, six, eight; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Evening

8-1-1, FIREBALL: 2

(eight, one, one; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Morning

6-0-5, FIREBALL: 9

(six, zero, five; FIREBALL: nine)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

7-2-5, FB: 3

(seven, two, five; FB: three)

Pick 4 Day

5-2-0-4, FB: 9

(five, two, zero, four; FB: nine)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

03-05-08-12-15-19

(three, five, eight, twelve, fifteen, nineteen)

Daily 3

4-2-6

(four, two, six)

Daily 4

4-5-3-9

(four, five, three, nine)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-04-05-08-10-13-17-18-19-20

(one, two, four, five, eight, ten, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)

Pick 3 Midday

3-2-8

(three, two, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

0-8-0-4

(zero, eight, zero, four)