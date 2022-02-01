The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday: TENNESSEE Cash 3 Evening 3-0-3, Wild: (three, zero, three; Wild: zero) Cash 3 Midday 9-8-7, Wild: 5 (nine, eight, seven; Wild: five) Cash 3 Morning 3-1-2, Wild: 6 (three, one, two; Wild: six) Cash 4 Evening 3-0-9-5, Wild: 6 (three, zero, nine, five; Wild: six) Cash 4 Midday 3-9-7-9, Wild: 6 (three, nine, seven, nine; Wild: six) Cash 4 Morning 3-4-1-4, Wild: 7 (three, four, one, four; Wild: seven) TEXAS All or Nothing Day 01-02-04-05-09-10-12-13-15-16-21-23 (one, two, four, five, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three) All or Nothing Evening 01-03-04-05-07-09-14-15-18-19-22-24 (one, three, four, five, seven, nine, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four) All or Nothing Morning 01-03-04-05-06-09-13-14-16-22-23-24 (one, three, four, five, six, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four) Daily 4 Day 1-2-9-3, FIREBALL: 3 (one, two, nine, three; FIREBALL: three) Daily 4 Evening 0-4-0-0, FIREBALL: 1 (zero, four, zero, zero; FIREBALL: one) Daily 4 Morning 4-5-6-7, FIREBALL: 2 (four, five, six, seven; FIREBALL: two) Pick 3 Day 9-7-7, FIREBALL: 9 (nine, seven, seven; FIREBALL: nine) Pick 3 Evening 2-3-7, FIREBALL: 1 (two, three, seven; FIREBALL: one) Pick 3 Morning 4-1-6, FIREBALL: 4 (four, one, six; FIREBALL: four) VIRGINIA Pick 3 Day 4-0-3, FB: 4 (four, zero, three; FB: four) Pick 4 Day 5-2-1-3, FB: 9 (five, two, one, three; FB: nine) WEST VIRGINIA Cash 25 06-07-12-15-16-20 (six, seven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty) Daily 3 3-2-7 (three, two, seven) Daily 4 4-0-0-7 (four, zero, zero, seven) WISCONSIN All or Nothing Midday 01-02-03-05-06-07-10-11-16-18-19 (one, two, three, five, six, seven, ten, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen) Pick 3 Midday 4-8-9 (four, eight, nine) Pick 4 Midday 1-4-0-8 (one, four, zero, eight)