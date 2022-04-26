The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:

Cash 25

01-04-09-15-19-22

(one, four, nine, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Daily 3

0-4-5

(zero, four, five)

Daily 4

6-3-0-0

(six, three, zero, zero)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

01-03-07-09-10-11-13-14-19-20-22

(one, three, seven, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Midday

02-05-07-08-10-11-12-13-16-18-19

(two, five, seven, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen)

Pick 3 Midday

1-8-8

(one, eight, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

5-9-6-3

(five, nine, six, three)

SuperCash

12-15-16-28-34-38, Doubler: N

(twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

09-20-23-28-31

(nine, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

Daily Pick 3

1-8-3

(one, eight, three)

Daily Pick 4

0-7-2-2

(zero, seven, two, two)