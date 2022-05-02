The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

Cash 5

04-18-22-27-35

(four, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-five)

Pick 3

2-1-7

(two, one, seven)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

02-07-12-14-18-21-25-32

(two, seven, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Megabucks

12-16-24-31-35-40

(twelve, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty)

Pick 4 1PM

9-3-8-0

(nine, three, eight, zero)

Pick 4 4PM

8-3-2-3

(eight, three, two, three)

Pick 4 7PM

9-3-8-9

(nine, three, eight, nine)

Win for Life

13-30-31-73

(thirteen, thirty, thirty-one, seventy-three)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

18-19-24-31-42

(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Match 6 Lotto

04-06-17-19-31-35

(four, six, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $830,000

Pick 2 Day

3-6, Wild: 7

(three, six; Wild: seven)

Pick 2 Evening

5-8, Wild: 1

(five, eight; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Day

0-1-0, Wild: 7

(zero, one, zero; Wild: seven)

Pick 3 Evening

4-6-7, Wild: 1

(four, six, seven; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Day

1-3-2-8, Wild: 7

(one, three, two, eight; Wild: seven)

Pick 4 Evening

9-0-0-3, Wild: 1

(nine, zero, zero, three; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Day

2-7-2-0-3, Wild: 7

(two, seven, two, zero, three; Wild: seven)

Pick 5 Evening

7-8-7-9-3, Wild: 1

(seven, eight, seven, nine, three; Wild: one)

Treasure Hunt

12-16-18-21-30

(twelve, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

3-8-9-5

(three, eight, nine, five)

Numbers Midday

1-9-1-6

(one, nine, one, six)

Wild Money

01-09-11-21-29, Extra: 36

(one, nine, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-nine; Extra: thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $59,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

03-04-17-27-34, Power-Up: 3

(three, four, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-four; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

5-3-3, FB: 8

(five, three, three; FB: eight)

Pick 3 Midday

9-5-4, FB: 8

(nine, five, four; FB: eight)

Pick 4 Evening

0-3-0-9, FB: 8

(zero, three, zero, nine; FB: eight)

Pick 4 Midday

3-7-8-3, FB: 8

(three, seven, eight, three; FB: eight)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

4-4-4, Wild: 9

(four, four, four; Wild: nine)

Cash 3 Midday

9-8-6, Wild: 8

(nine, eight, six; Wild: eight)

Cash 3 Morning

6-2-9, Wild: 9

(six, two, nine; Wild: nine)

Cash 4 Evening

1-5-8-2, Wild: 6

(one, five, eight, two; Wild: six)

Cash 4 Midday

9-5-7-4, Wild: 8

(nine, five, seven, four; Wild: eight)

Cash 4 Morning

8-6-1-5, Wild:

(eight, six, one, five; Wild: zero)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-07-10-11-12-16-17-18-19-21-23

(one, two, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

01-04-06-08-09-10-11-13-15-16-18-20

(one, four, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-04-05-06-07-08-09-11-17-21-23

(one, two, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Daily 4 Day

4-0-2-1, FIREBALL: 8

(four, zero, two, one; FIREBALL: eight)

Daily 4 Evening

4-9-7-0, FIREBALL: 2

(four, nine, seven, zero; FIREBALL: two)

Daily 4 Morning

8-7-4-3, FIREBALL: 3

(eight, seven, four, three; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Day

8-4-9, FIREBALL: 4

(eight, four, nine; FIREBALL: four)

Pick 3 Evening

2-3-6, FIREBALL: 8

(two, three, six; FIREBALL: eight)

Pick 3 Morning

0-5-8, FIREBALL: 9

(zero, five, eight; FIREBALL: nine)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

3-8-1, FB: 4

(three, eight, one; FB: four)

Pick 4 Day

7-6-6-5, FB: 2

(seven, six, six, five; FB: two)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

03-08-17-20-22-25

(three, eight, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five)

Daily 3

6-6-6

(six, six, six)

Daily 4

9-9-3-2

(nine, nine, three, two)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-04-07-08-11-12-13-17-21-22

(two, three, four, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Midday

02-03-06-07-10-11-14-19-20-21-22

(two, three, six, seven, ten, eleven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

9-6-6

(nine, six, six)

Pick 4 Midday

7-0-2-5

(seven, zero, two, five)

SuperCash

12-13-14-20-33-34, Doubler: Y

(twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-four; Doubler: Y)

Badger 5

12-20-21-23-30

(twelve, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Daily Pick 3

0-9-3

(zero, nine, three)

Daily Pick 4

6-5-8-0

(six, five, eight, zero)