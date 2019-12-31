Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:
5-6-3
(five, six, three)
02-08-22-39-40
(two, eight, twenty-two, thirty-nine, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $202,000
01-06-07-21-30-33
(one, six, seven, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.69 million
8-7-4
(eight, seven, four)
5-3-0
(five, three, zero)
6-7-9-2
(six, seven, nine, two)
0-3-0-6
(zero, three, zero, six)
09-12-20-31-39
(nine, twelve, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $55,000
3-6-5
(three, six, five)
0-6-3
(zero, six, three)
5-6-1-2
(five, six, one, two)
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:46.08
(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 46.08)
07-20-30-38-39
(seven, twenty, thirty, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
05-11-14-18-28
(five, eleven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-eight)
8-8-1
(eight, eight, one)
9-1-2
(nine, one, two)
01-10-11-12-14-15-16-20
(one, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty)
1-0-9
(one, zero, nine)
2-1-3-7
(two, one, three, seven)
03-04-11-15-22-33
(three, four, eleven, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
0-2-6
(zero, two, six)
4-9-2
(four, nine, two)
6-6-5-1
(six, six, five, one)
7-7-3-2
(seven, seven, three, two)
1-3
(one, three)
0-1
(zero, one)
9-7-5
(nine, seven, five)
6-6-3
(six, six, three)
2-4-9-1
(two, four, nine, one)
1-4-4-5
(one, four, four, five)
0-3-9-2-6
(zero, three, nine, two, six)
7-9-2-3-1
(seven, nine, two, three, one)
2-5
(two, five)
1-6
(one, six)
7-6-5
(seven, six, five)
9-8-3
(nine, eight, three)
6-3-8-2
(six, three, eight, two)
4-1-5-5
(four, one, five, five)
0-6-2-8-0
(zero, six, two, eight, zero)
9-2-2-0-9
(nine, two, two, zero, nine)
9-2-4
(nine, two, four)
3-1-3
(three, one, three)
2-5-7-0
(two, five, seven, zero)
8-0-3-1
(eight, zero, three, one)
3-6-8-4-1
(three, six, eight, four, one)
4-2-5-4-1
(four, two, five, four, one)
6-1-8
(six, one, eight)
18-26-28-35-43
(eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty-three)
01-02-08-11-13-23-25-26-27-29-32-46-47-48-55-63-64-65-72-79, BE: 48
(one, two, eight, eleven, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-five, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-two, seventy-nine; BE: forty-eight)
7-2-9, SB: 4
(seven, two, nine; SB: four)
4-1-2-7, SB: 4
(four, one, two, seven; SB: four)
7-2-9
(seven, two, nine)
4-1-2-7
(four, one, two, seven)
6-1-0
(six, one, zero)
6-6-6
(six, six, six)
01-02-03-30-31, Cash Ball: 18
(one, two, three, thirty, thirty-one; Cash Ball: eighteen)
6-9-5
(six, nine, five)
8-5-7-0
(eight, five, seven, zero)
06-13-17-26, Bonus: 5
(six, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-six; Bonus: five)
AD-8C-9C-10C-8S
(AD, 8C, 9C, 10C, 8S)
QC-KS-8C-4S-10S
(QC, KS, 8C, 4S, 10S)
12-14-19-21-37, Bonus: 34
(twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-seven; Bonus: thirty-four)
7-6-0
(seven, six, zero)
6-1-6
(six, one, six)
8-5-9-3
(eight, five, nine, three)
3-3-4-5
(three, three, four, five)
1-7-0-9
(one, seven, zero, nine)
7-4-0-7
(seven, four, zero, seven)
AC-QH-9D-8H-8S
(AC, QH, 9D, 8H, 8S)
3-1-6
(three, one, six)
5-6-9-7
(five, six, nine, seven)
5-9-3
(five, nine, three)
5-4-2-4
(five, four, two, four)
18-20-25-34-36
(eighteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $119,000
05-06-08-09-13-15-17-22-26-29-34-44-45-48-53-54-58-59-64-72-76-80
(five, six, eight, nine, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-four, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-four, seventy-two, seventy-six, eighty)
7-2-8
(seven, two, eight)
04-18-25-28-39
(four, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
01-06-13-15-25
(one, six, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
9-8-3
(nine, eight, three)
9-1-8
(nine, one, eight)
4-9-5-5
(four, nine, five, five)
4-4-9-0
(four, four, nine, zero)
09-13-34-36-38
(nine, thirteen, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
08-10-11-25, Bonus: 6
(eight, ten, eleven, twenty-five; Bonus: six)
Month: 12, Day: 11, Year: 58
(Month: twelve; Day: eleven; Year: fifty-eight)
1-5-8
(one, five, eight)
10-13-20-28-32
(ten, thirteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
6C-7C-2H-5S-9S
(6C, 7C, 2H, 5S, 9S)
4-9-3, Fireball: 5
(four, nine, three; Fireball: five)
2-1-1-3, Fireball: 5
(two, one, one, three; Fireball: five)
10-18-21-26-38, Xtra: 4
(ten, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-eight; Xtra: four)
Estimated jackpot: $231,000
13-15-24-26-43-48, Xtra: 2
(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, forty-three, forty-eight; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $5.2 million
3-8-9, Fireball: 2
(three, eight, nine; Fireball: two)
9-1-7-8, Fireball: 2
(nine, one, seven, eight; Fireball: two)
9-9-1
(nine, nine, one)
7-8-6-8
(seven, eight, six, eight)
3-9-0
(three, nine, zero)
7-7-9-9
(seven, seven, nine, nine)
8-0-8
(eight, zero, eight)
9-7-5-6
(nine, seven, five, six)
05-06-07-15-16-23-24-27-30-32-34-36-37-56-58-60-61-62-71-73
(five, six, seven, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, seventy-one, seventy-three)
7-4-6, Lucky Sum: 17
(seven, four, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
8-0-5-2, Lucky Sum: 15
(eight, zero, five, two; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
01-08-15-18-40-42, Kicker: 6-8-0-5-4-6
(one, eight, fifteen, eighteen, forty, forty-two; Kicker: six, eight, zero, five, four, six)
Estimated jackpot: $7.6 million
6-5-5
(six, five, five)
3-5-4
(three, five, four)
4-8-4-2
(four, eight, four, two)
5-3-7-8
(five, three, seven, eight)
5-6-3-0-7
(five, six, three, zero, seven)
2-4-2-5-4
(two, four, two, five, four)
07-11-26-29-36
(seven, eleven, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $306,000
03-10-14-21-31
(three, ten, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-one)
4-6-1
(four, six, one)
01-05-12-13-FREE-17-23-25-29
(one, five, twelve, thirteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $43,000
6-7-1-3
(six, seven, one, three)
9-0-2-5
(nine, zero, two, five)
9-1-9-3
(nine, one, nine, three)
02-09-15-16-29
(two, nine, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
13-21-30-33-43-44
(thirteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-three, forty-three, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $710,000
2-2, Wild: 8
(two, two; Wild: eight)
5-7, Wild:
(five, seven; Wild: zero)
4-8-4, Wild: 8
(four, eight, four; Wild: eight)
4-5-7, Wild:
(four, five, seven; Wild: zero)
6-0-0-6, Wild: 8
(six, zero, zero, six; Wild: eight)
1-2-7-3, Wild:
(one, two, seven, three; Wild: zero)
3-4-5-8-7, Wild: 8
(three, four, five, eight, seven; Wild: eight)
4-3-8-0-6, Wild:
(four, three, eight, zero, six; Wild: zero)
15-19-23-28-29
(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $42,000
5-0-2-2
(five, zero, two, two)
3-2-4-1
(three, two, four, one)
07-09-18-20-36, Power-Up: 2
(seven, nine, eighteen, twenty, thirty-six; Power, Up: two)
1-3-4
(one, three, four)
1-9-0
(one, nine, zero)
4-2-2-0
(four, two, two, zero)
7-7-2-8
(seven, seven, two, eight)
2-7-5, Lucky Sum: 14
(two, seven, five; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
5-9-5, Lucky Sum: 19
(five, nine, five; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
4-6-7, Lucky Sum: 17
(four, six, seven; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
1-7-5-3, Lucky Sum: 16
(one, seven, five, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
3-5-0-3, Lucky Sum: 11
(three, five, zero, three; Lucky Sum: eleven)
3-6-1-2, Lucky Sum: 12
(three, six, one, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)
13-24-29-30-34, Bonus: 3
(thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four; Bonus: three)
01-02-08-09-10-14-16-17-19-21-22-23
(one, two, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
01-02-03-05-06-09-10-13-14-16-19-20
(one, two, three, five, six, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty)
04-05-06-07-12-15-16-19-20-21-22-24
(four, five, six, seven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
2-4-9-5, FIREBALL: 9
(two, four, nine, five; FIREBALL: nine)
9-0-0-0, FIREBALL: 2
(nine, zero, zero, zero; FIREBALL: two)
5-8-5-8, FIREBALL: 6
(five, eight, five, eight; FIREBALL: six)
5-3-9, FIREBALL: 7
(five, three, nine; FIREBALL: seven)
2-4-5, FIREBALL: 6
(two, four, five; FIREBALL: six)
5-5-1, FIREBALL: 2
(five, five, one; FIREBALL: two)
03-07-10-18-28
(three, seven, ten, eighteen, twenty-eight)
5-0-2
(five, zero, two)
6-0-7-3
(six, zero, seven, three)
01-03-11-16-17-19
(one, three, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen)
2-5-6
(two, five, six)
4-5-0-7
(four, five, zero, seven)
01-02-03-07-09-10-14-16-19-20-21
(one, two, three, seven, nine, ten, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
09-12-13-17-29
(nine, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-nine)
9-7-5
(nine, seven, five)
5-2-2-8
(five, two, two, eight)