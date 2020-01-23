Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
3-8-4
(three, eight, four)
08-11-20-28-30
(eight, eleven, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty)
10-14-18-38-40-44
(ten, fourteen, eighteen, thirty-eight, forty, forty-four)
17-20-28-37-40-42
(seventeen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two)
7-8-4
(seven, eight, four)
9-9-8
(nine, nine, eight)
5-6-1-3
(five, six, one, three)
5-9-5-2
(five, nine, five, two)
01-03-06-14-32
(one, three, six, fourteen, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
9-6-6
(nine, six, six)
5-9-3
(five, nine, three)
0-0-7-5
(zero, zero, seven, five)
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:41.03
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 41.03)
08-12-22-32-33
(eight, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-three)
12-14-21-25-32
(twelve, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two)
14-15-17-26-34-35
(fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-five)
14-26-30-37-38-40
(fourteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty)
8-5-3
(eight, five, three)
9-1-3
(nine, one, three)
06-07-09-10-14-18-19-22
(six, seven, nine, ten, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
8-9-7
(eight, nine, seven)
9-4-8-2
(nine, four, eight, two)
22-24-26-28-31-35
(twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
8-9-6
(eight, nine, six)
5-1-9
(five, one, nine)
0-3-4-0
(zero, three, four, zero)
0-0-1-3
(zero, zero, one, three)
4-9
(four, nine)
4-3
(four, three)
7-3-4
(seven, three, four)
2-1-0
(two, one, zero)
0-8-7-4
(zero, eight, seven, four)
6-8-0-0
(six, eight, zero, zero)
9-2-3-1-1
(nine, two, three, one, one)
3-1-8-9-2
(three, one, eight, nine, two)
4-8
(four, eight)
6-0
(six, zero)
7-4-1
(seven, four, one)
6-9-0
(six, nine, zero)
7-3-6-7
(seven, three, six, seven)
1-8-2-4
(one, eight, two, four)
9-7-9-0-5
(nine, seven, nine, zero, five)
6-7-8-8-4
(six, seven, eight, eight, four)
4-4-8
(four, four, eight)
0-1-3
(zero, one, three)
4-2-0-2
(four, two, zero, two)
8-9-2-0
(eight, nine, two, zero)
4-2-9-4-0
(four, two, nine, four, zero)
2-9-7-7-2
(two, nine, seven, seven, two)
3-0-9
(three, zero, nine)
11-15-20-21-37
(eleven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-seven)
03-26-27-30-31-34-38-40-50-52-53-54-56-61-64-69-72-73-74-80, BE: 61
(three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four, eighty; BE: sixty-one)
6-9-2, SB: 3
(six, nine, two; SB: three)
8-1-0-7, SB: 3
(eight, one, zero, seven; SB: three)
6-9-2
(six, nine, two)
8-1-0-7
(eight, one, zero, seven)
0-0-6
(zero, zero, six)
8-8-9
(eight, eight, nine)
02-09-10-31-32, Cash Ball: 8
(two, nine, ten, thirty-one, thirty-two; Cash Ball: eight)
5-0-5
(five, zero, five)
9-2-8-8
(nine, two, eight, eight)
02-13-21-24, Bonus: 4
(two, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-four; Bonus: four)
8D-10D-3H-3S-10S
(8D, 10D, 3H, 3S, 10S)
QC-2C-9C-7H-4S
(QC, 2C, 9C, 7H, 4S)
05-12-21-35-36, Bonus: 6
(five, twelve, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six; Bonus: six)
6-3-5
(six, three, five)
3-3-3
(three, three, three)
1-4-7-8
(one, four, seven, eight)
6-2-8-0
(six, two, eight, zero)
0-4-6-6
(zero, four, six, six)
2-3-0-0
(two, three, zero, zero)
01-02-31-36-45-47
(one, two, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-five, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million
QD-JS-KS-2D-2S
(QD, JS, KS, 2D, 2S)
8-6-4
(eight, six, four)
5-2-3-1
(five, two, three, one)
0-4-3
(zero, four, three)
8-2-0-0
(eight, two, zero, zero)
05-10-20-36-38
(five, ten, twenty, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $148,000
01-09-11-14-16-21-26-27-28-29-35-37-38-45-53-54-56-57-61-68-75-76
(one, nine, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-eight, seventy-five, seventy-six)
2-1-3
(two, one, three)
01-09-21-27-34
(one, nine, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
17-19-22-25-30
(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000
05-11-13-21-27-33
(five, eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million
2-2-4
(two, two, four)
6-6-5
(six, six, five)
7-9-4-0
(seven, nine, four, zero)
1-5-8-5
(one, five, eight, five)
02-11-33-34-37
(two, eleven, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
02-05-11-27, Bonus: 3
(two, five, eleven, twenty-seven; Bonus: three)
11-13-17-22-24
(eleven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
Month: 7, Day: 27, Year: 6
(Month: seven; Day: twenty-seven; Year: six)
0-9-1
(zero, nine, one)
06-19-24-26-38
(six, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-eight)
6D-4H-5H-6H-3S
(6D, 4H, 5H, 6H, 3S)
8-9-9, Fireball: 8
(eight, nine, nine; Fireball: eight)
9-9-9-5, Fireball: 8
(nine, nine, nine, five; Fireball: eight)
03-12-19-28-32, Xtra: 4
(three, twelve, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Xtra: four)
Estimated jackpot: $121,000
6-3-5, Fireball: 9
(six, three, five; Fireball: nine)
4-3-6-2, Fireball: 9
(four, three, six, two; Fireball: nine)
0-5-4
(zero, five, four)
8-0-2-4
(eight, zero, two, four)
0-3-8
(zero, three, eight)
2-2-4-8
(two, two, four, eight)
4-2-0
(four, two, zero)
1-3-5-3
(one, three, five, three)
03-08-17-22-24-28-31-34-37-42-44-46-47-57-60-61-63-64-65-71
(three, eight, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-one)
9-7-1, Lucky Sum: 17
(nine, seven, one; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
5-6-1-7, Lucky Sum: 19
(five, six, one, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
04-05-16-17-39-44, Kicker: 4-8-6-7-5-9
(four, five, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-nine, forty-four; Kicker: four, eight, six, seven, five, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $8.6 million
6-9-0
(six, nine, zero)
6-0-0
(six, zero, zero)
3-0-7-4
(three, zero, seven, four)
9-9-1-4
(nine, nine, one, four)
3-7-9-4-7
(three, seven, nine, four, seven)
6-7-4-9-5
(six, seven, four, nine, five)
11-13-16-31-34
(eleven, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
12-26-28-31-33
(twelve, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three)
9-8-1
(nine, eight, one)
04-08-09-15-FREE-18-24-28-29
(four, eight, nine, fifteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $21,000
6-1-1-8
(six, one, one, eight)
9-2-9-8
(nine, two, nine, eight)
7-6-0-8
(seven, six, zero, eight)
06-11-24-25-28
(six, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
07-12-27-28-32-42
(seven, twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.15 million
3-8, Wild:
(three, eight; Wild: zero)
3-2, Wild:
(three, two; Wild: zero)
3-8-1, Wild:
(three, eight, one; Wild: zero)
5-8-6, Wild:
(five, eight, six; Wild: zero)
2-5-5-9, Wild:
(two, five, five, nine; Wild: zero)
0-9-3-7, Wild:
(zero, nine, three, seven; Wild: zero)
3-8-4-3-7, Wild:
(three, eight, four, three, seven; Wild: zero)
5-6-2-5-8, Wild:
(five, six, two, five, eight; Wild: zero)
05-23-24-25-29
(five, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
3-5-2-8
(three, five, two, eight)
2-2-7-4
(two, two, seven, four)
12-18-21-32-36, Power-Up: 4
(twelve, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six; Power, Up: four)
6-8-5
(six, eight, five)
7-2-9
(seven, two, nine)
2-4-6-7
(two, four, six, seven)
9-2-2-1
(nine, two, two, one)
0-0-3, Lucky Sum: 3
(zero, zero, three; Lucky Sum: three)
1-3-8, Lucky Sum: 12
(one, three, eight; Lucky Sum: twelve)
4-9-0, Lucky Sum: 13
(four, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
1-4-9-1, Lucky Sum: 15
(one, four, nine, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
9-8-8-7, Lucky Sum: 32
(nine, eight, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: thirty-two)
8-3-1-2, Lucky Sum: 14
(eight, three, one, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
01-11-12-34-35, Bonus: 3
(one, eleven, twelve, thirty-four, thirty-five; Bonus: three)
02-03-04-08-09-10-15-17-18-20-23-24
(two, three, four, eight, nine, ten, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)
02-03-08-12-13-15-17-18-19-20-21-24
(two, three, eight, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)
01-02-03-04-11-14-16-18-20-22-23-24
(one, two, three, four, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
6-0-0-2, FIREBALL: 2
(six, zero, zero, two; FIREBALL: two)
8-6-4-9, FIREBALL: 1
(eight, six, four, nine; FIREBALL: one)
6-2-3-2, FIREBALL: 8
(six, two, three, two; FIREBALL: eight)
2-5-2, FIREBALL: 8
(two, five, two; FIREBALL: eight)
7-4-8, FIREBALL: 2
(seven, four, eight; FIREBALL: two)
9-6-6, FIREBALL: 8
(nine, six, six; FIREBALL: eight)
10-12-21-24-29
(ten, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine)
6-1-1
(six, one, one)
7-8-9-5
(seven, eight, nine, five)
8-0-9
(eight, zero, nine)
3-0-9-6
(three, zero, nine, six)
06-08-11-15-16
(six, eight, eleven, fifteen, sixteen)
0-7-4
(zero, seven, four)
4-8-0-4
(four, eight, zero, four)