Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
9-9-8
(nine, nine, eight)
05-10-31-34-38
(five, ten, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $53,000
08-23-24-34-36-37
(eight, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $4.7 million
01-05-13-29-30-32
(one, five, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.33 million
0-5-1
(zero, five, one)
9-6-1
(nine, six, one)
1-0-4-3
(one, zero, four, three)
8-4-0-4
(eight, four, zero, four)
02-06-16-29-31
(two, six, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
6-2-2
(six, two, two)
9-7-1
(nine, seven, one)
0-6-6-3
(zero, six, six, three)
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:41.56
(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 41.56)
06-18-30-36-39
(six, eighteen, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
9-5-5
(nine, five, five)
04-05-06-07-09-11-12-19
(four, five, six, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, nineteen)
2-1-1
(two, one, one)
0-1-8-1
(zero, one, eight, one)
13-15-17-27-30-32
(thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $86,000
0-1-8
(zero, one, eight)
2-5-7
(two, five, seven)
7-1-6-1
(seven, one, six, one)
5-4-2-4
(five, four, two, four)
1-1
(one, one)
6-9
(six, nine)
1-2-3
(one, two, three)
4-6-3
(four, six, three)
6-8-9-1
(six, eight, nine, one)
5-3-1-0
(five, three, one, zero)
4-1-6-1-8
(four, one, six, one, eight)
8-6-0-2-7
(eight, six, zero, two, seven)
8-6
(eight, six)
4-8-6
(four, eight, six)
7-7-6-5
(seven, seven, six, five)
8-3-2-4-9
(eight, three, two, four, nine)
1-8-0
(one, eight, zero)
0-7-9
(zero, seven, nine)
5-9-2-6
(five, nine, two, six)
5-0-3-3
(five, zero, three, three)
0-0-2-3-1
(zero, zero, two, three, one)
0-6-8-2-3
(zero, six, eight, two, three)
6-2-0
(six, two, zero)
08-14-18-40-43
(eight, fourteen, eighteen, forty, forty-three)
06-09-18-20-21-24-27-33-36-37-39-43-45-49-51-66-69-70-76-78, BE: 69
(six, nine, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty-one, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-six, seventy-eight; BE: sixty-nine)
6-8-6, SB: 9
(six, eight, six; SB: nine)
1-3-1-9, SB: 9
(one, three, one, nine; SB: nine)
6-8-6
(six, eight, six)
1-3-1-9
(one, three, one, nine)
4-0-1
(four, zero, one)
5-4-9
(five, four, nine)
01-02-10-18-28, Cash Ball: 16
(one, two, ten, eighteen, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: sixteen)
5-7-5
(five, seven, five)
1-7-8-1
(one, seven, eight, one)
05-26-27-31, Bonus: 2
(five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Bonus: two)
JH-2D-3D-6D-6S
(JH, 2D, 3D, 6D, 6S)
AH-3C-7D-10D-7H
(AH, 3C, 7D, 10D, 7H)
05-24-32-33-36, Bonus: 29
(five, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six; Bonus: twenty-nine)
9-5-6
(nine, five, six)
6-1-7
(six, one, seven)
7-0-7-8
(seven, zero, seven, eight)
8-8-2-4
(eight, eight, two, four)
5-3-0-5
(five, three, zero, five)
3-7-2-3
(three, seven, two, three)
15-21-24-40-41-47
(fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty, forty-one, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $3.1 million
KC-JD-9D-4S-5S
(KC, JD, 9D, 4S, 5S)
8-8-3
(eight, eight, three)
1-0-0-7
(one, zero, zero, seven)
1-9-9
(one, nine, nine)
6-0-0-6
(six, zero, zero, six)
01-03-13-29-37
(one, three, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $154,000
04-12-15-21-23-24-29-31-38-40-42-48-52-56-58-66-68-70-71-72-75-77
(four, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-seven)
1-6-9
(one, six, nine)
06-12-20-25-35
(six, twelve, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
06-10-11-12-20
(six, ten, eleven, twelve, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
09-12-20-25-31-35
(nine, twelve, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $2 million
2-5-2
(two, five, two)
2-5-5
(two, five, five)
1-5-3-7
(one, five, three, seven)
1-3-8-0
(one, three, eight, zero)
03-09-13-15-23
(three, nine, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-three)
03-12-14-17, Bonus: 13
(three, twelve, fourteen, seventeen; Bonus: thirteen)
05-16-28-38-44
(five, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-four)
Month: 10, Day: 8, Year: 44
(Month: ten; Day: eight; Year: forty-four)
6-8-5
(six, eight, five)
01-03-08-27-30
(one, three, eight, twenty-seven, thirty)
QC-AD-3C-9H-6S
(QC, AD, 3C, 9H, 6S)
0-8-6, Fireball: 7
(zero, eight, six; Fireball: seven)
6-8-7-1, Fireball: 7
(six, eight, seven, one; Fireball: seven)
02-17-31-35-42, Xtra: 3
(two, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-two; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $129,000
1-0-3, Fireball: 8
(one, zero, three; Fireball: eight)
0-5-1-2, Fireball: 8
(zero, five, one, two; Fireball: eight)
6-2-2
(six, two, two)
5-5-1-8
(five, five, one, eight)
5-4-7
(five, four, seven)
8-5-8-3
(eight, five, eight, three)
9-4-9
(nine, four, nine)
7-3-6-9
(seven, three, six, nine)
02-06-08-11-16-17-26-27-40-41-51-53-63-65-66-67-72-76-77-80
(two, six, eight, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, forty, forty-one, fifty-one, fifty-three, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-seven, eighty)
1-9-4, Lucky Sum: 14
(one, nine, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
3-5-7-6, Lucky Sum: 21
(three, five, seven, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
13-17-25-28-33-34, Kicker: 6-3-6-4-6-1
(thirteen, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four; Kicker: six, three, six, four, six, one)
Estimated jackpot: $9.2 million
6-7-7
(six, seven, seven)
2-0-6
(two, zero, six)
1-3-2-1
(one, three, two, one)
4-3-5-4
(four, three, five, four)
4-7-1-5-1
(four, seven, one, five, one)
9-2-1-3-5
(nine, two, one, three, five)
04-11-12-23-25
(four, eleven, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
01-05-09-11-35
(one, five, nine, eleven, thirty-five)
3-1-8
(three, one, eight)
04-06-09-16-FREE-19-24-27-29
(four, six, nine, sixteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $35,000
7-4-2-4
(seven, four, two, four)
4-2-1-7
(four, two, one, seven)
4-7-8-3
(four, seven, eight, three)
13-28-33-35-42
(thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
05-14-17-25-28-37
(five, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $800,000
6-7, Wild: 1
(six, seven; Wild: one)
2-5, Wild: 6
(two, five; Wild: six)
5-9-4, Wild: 1
(five, nine, four; Wild: one)
1-1-4, Wild: 6
(one, one, four; Wild: six)
3-2-4-6, Wild: 1
(three, two, four, six; Wild: one)
4-0-9-5, Wild: 6
(four, zero, nine, five; Wild: six)
7-8-5-9-9, Wild: 1
(seven, eight, five, nine, nine; Wild: one)
0-2-8-1-4, Wild: 6
(zero, two, eight, one, four; Wild: six)
06-07-11-19-26
(six, seven, eleven, nineteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
0-7-9-6
(zero, seven, nine, six)
0-3-3-9
(zero, three, three, nine)
04-05-07-17-34, Power-Up: 3
(four, five, seven, seventeen, thirty-four; Power, Up: three)
2-1-0
(two, one, zero)
8-5-5
(eight, five, five)
3-8-2-8
(three, eight, two, eight)
2-5-3-0
(two, five, three, zero)
8-9-8, Lucky Sum: 25
(eight, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
6-1-6, Lucky Sum: 13
(six, one, six; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
1-0-3, Lucky Sum: 4
(one, zero, three; Lucky Sum: four)
0-4-0-7, Lucky Sum: 11
(zero, four, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: eleven)
9-9-4-8, Lucky Sum: 30
(nine, nine, four, eight; Lucky Sum: thirty)
8-3-3-6, Lucky Sum: 20
(eight, three, three, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)
05-17-18-21-32, Bonus: 4
(five, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-two; Bonus: four)
02-03-04-05-10-15-17-19-20-22-23-24
(two, three, four, five, ten, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
02-03-04-05-07-11-13-14-15-17-18-23
(two, three, four, five, seven, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three)
03-04-09-11-12-13-14-17-21-22-23-24
(three, four, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
0-3-2-4, FIREBALL: 1
(zero, three, two, four; FIREBALL: one)
1-4-5-5, FIREBALL: 2
(one, four, five, five; FIREBALL: two)
1-3-4-2, FIREBALL:
(one, three, four, two; FIREBALL: zero)
9-0-2, FIREBALL: 4
(nine, zero, two; FIREBALL: four)
8-3-8, FIREBALL: 3
(eight, three, eight; FIREBALL: three)
0-2-3, FIREBALL: 9
(zero, two, three; FIREBALL: nine)
04-10-14-25-31
(four, ten, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-one)
1-8-3
(one, eight, three)
2-8-5-1
(two, eight, five, one)
8-6-7
(eight, six, seven)
2-1-4-5
(two, one, four, five)
7-5-3
(seven, five, three)
2-1-6-8
(two, one, six, eight)