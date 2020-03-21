Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

7-5-4

(seven, five, four)

Cash 3 Midday

0-2-4

(zero, two, four)

Cash 4 Evening

4-8-1-4

(four, eight, one, four)

Cash 4 Midday

1-3-2-5

(one, three, two, five)

Natural State Jackpot

08-19-24-33-34

(eight, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

2-9-3

(two, nine, three)

Daily 3 Midday

7-2-8

(seven, two, eight)

Daily 4

6-5-7-7

(six, five, seven, seven)

Daily Derby

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:44.77

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 44.77)

Fantasy 5

01-23-27-28-33

(one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

COLORADO

Cash 5

01-09-14-21-32

(one, nine, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-two)

Pick 3 Evening

1-7-5

(one, seven, five)

Pick 3 Midday

1-7-0

(one, seven, zero)

CONNECTICUT

Lucky Links Day

01-04-07-10-16-18-21-22

(one, four, seven, ten, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Play3 Day

2-0-6

(two, zero, six)

Play4 Day

8-4-1-1

(eight, four, one, one)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

03-05-11-16-17-30

(three, five, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Play 3 Day

0-1-7

(zero, one, seven)

Play 3 Night

5-6-2

(five, six, two)

Play 4 Day

2-6-8-9

(two, six, eight, nine)

Play 4 Night

0-1-7-6

(zero, one, seven, six)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

1-0

(one, zero)

DC 2 Midday

7-0

(seven, zero)

DC 3 Evening

8-3-1

(eight, three, one)

DC 3 Midday

4-3-1

(four, three, one)

DC 4 Evening

5-2-4-6

(five, two, four, six)

DC 4 Midday

1-5-3-2

(one, five, three, two)

DC 5 Evening

3-0-3-3-4

(three, zero, three, three, four)

DC 5 Midday

9-2-7-7-4

(nine, two, seven, seven, four)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

8-7

(eight, seven)

Pick 2 Midday

0-1

(zero, one)

Pick 3 Evening

4-9-0

(four, nine, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

8-7-0

(eight, seven, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

2-3-8-8

(two, three, eight, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

4-2-9-8

(four, two, nine, eight)

Pick 5 Evening

1-9-3-2-3

(one, nine, three, two, three)

Pick 5 Midday

1-5-4-1-5

(one, five, four, one, five)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

0-4-0

(zero, four, zero)

Cash 3 Midday

0-2-4

(zero, two, four)

Cash 4 Evening

1-8-1-8

(one, eight, one, eight)

Cash 4 Midday

2-8-1-6

(two, eight, one, six)

Georgia FIVE Evening

5-9-3-7-6

(five, nine, three, seven, six)

Georgia FIVE Midday

0-3-4-4-5

(zero, three, four, four, five)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

1-4-2

(one, four, two)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

04-08-15-28-39

(four, eight, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

01-03-11-16-17-22-24-28-29-31-34-47-50-53-56-57-64-66-69-79, BE: 11

(one, three, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-nine; BE: eleven)

Daily Three-Midday

2-3-4, SB:

(two, three, four; SB: zero)

Daily Four-Midday

5-3-2-5, SB:

(five, three, two, five; SB: zero)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

2-3-4

(two, three, four)

Pick 4 Midday

5-3-2-5

(five, three, two, five)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

9-4-7

(nine, four, seven)

Daily Pick 3

8-5-8

(eight, five, eight)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

5-0-1

(five, zero, one)

Pick 4 Midday

2-2-2-0

(two, two, two, zero)

MAINE

WPT

JC-KH-6C-5H-10S

(JC, KH, 6C, 5H, 10S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

JH-3D-4H-7H-5S

(JH, 3D, 4H, 7H, 5S)

Bonus Match 5

01-15-24-28-38, Bonus: 18

(one, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-eight; Bonus: eighteen)

Pick 3 Evening

7-4-7

(seven, four, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

3-3-0

(three, three, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

6-5-7-6

(six, five, seven, six)

Pick 4 Midday

2-9-3-5

(two, nine, three, five)

MASSACHUSETTS

Numbers Evening

0-3-2-6

(zero, three, two, six)

Numbers Midday

4-1-9-9

(four, one, nine, nine)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

4C-8D-2H-8H-10H

(4C, 8D, 2H, 8H, 10H)

Midday Daily 3

4-2-0

(four, two, zero)

Midday Daily 4

9-8-3-8

(nine, eight, three, eight)

Daily 3

8-4-1

(eight, four, one)

Daily 4

0-7-1-1

(zero, seven, one, one)

Fantasy 5

11-15-20-32-35

(eleven, fifteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $144,000

Keno

03-04-05-06-08-12-17-19-21-22-25-27-30-32-35-36-37-38-41-48-62-72

(three, four, five, six, eight, twelve, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-eight, sixty-two, seventy-two)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

5-0-4

(five, zero, four)

Gopher 5

01-15-20-29-31

(one, fifteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

Northstar Cash

03-04-14-20-21

(three, four, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $43,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

2-9-6

(two, nine, six)

Pick 3 Midday

5-4-3

(five, four, three)

Pick 4 Evening

0-2-8-9

(zero, two, eight, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

1-4-6-3

(one, four, six, three)

Show Me Cash

01-12-23-33-34

(one, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-four)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

08-09-13-19, Bonus: 12

(eight, nine, thirteen, nineteen; Bonus: twelve)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 4, Day: 2, Year: 30

(Month: four; Day: two; Year: thirty)

Pick 3

2-3-8

(two, three, eight)

Pick 5

08-10-17-18-38

(eight, ten, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-eight)

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

KS-3C-6C-4D-7S

(KS, 3C, 6C, 4D, 7S)

Pick 3

2-5-6, Fireball: 5

(two, five, six; Fireball: five)

Pick 4

0-0-8-8, Fireball: 5

(zero, zero, eight, eight; Fireball: five)

Cash 5

03-15-18-33-43, Xtra: 2

(three, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-three, forty-three; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $428,000

Midday Pick 3

8-9-3, Fireball: 1

(eight, nine, three; Fireball: one)

Midday Pick 4

0-5-4-2, Fireball: 1

(zero, five, four, two; Fireball: one)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

2-8-6

(two, eight, six)

Pick 4 Day

4-7-5-0

(four, seven, five, zero)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

1-0-9

(one, zero, nine)

Win 4 Midday

8-1-0-2

(eight, one, zero, two)

Numbers Evening

2-7-4

(two, seven, four)

Win 4 Evening

4-1-4-3

(four, one, four, three)

Pick 10

01-02-05-07-08-10-14-23-24-27-29-41-42-46-52-58-61-70-72-74

(one, two, five, seven, eight, ten, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, forty-six, fifty-two, fifty-eight, sixty-one, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-four)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

0-5-2, Lucky Sum: 7

(zero, five, two; Lucky Sum: seven)

Pick 4 Day

5-3-0-8, Lucky Sum: 16

(five, three, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

3-4-0

(three, four, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

0-1-6

(zero, one, six)

Pick 4 Evening

7-6-7-2

(seven, six, seven, two)

Pick 4 Midday

4-9-9-8

(four, nine, nine, eight)

Pick 5 Evening

8-4-2-1-9

(eight, four, two, one, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

1-2-9-4-1

(one, two, nine, four, one)

Rolling Cash 5

19-23-29-38-39

(nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

02-04-18-32-34

(two, four, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Pick 3

2-2-3

(two, two, three)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

02-08-11-13-FREE-17-24-25-31

(two, eight, eleven, thirteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $15,000

Pick 4 1PM

6-9-0-9

(six, nine, zero, nine)

Pick 4 4PM

2-4-8-8

(two, four, eight, eight)

Pick 4 7PM

0-2-9-5

(zero, two, nine, five)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

07-11-21-26-31

(seven, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

Match 6 Lotto

06-15-21-33-34-45

(six, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1.32 million

Pick 2 Day

4-0, Wild: 5

(four, zero; Wild: five)

Pick 2 Evening

1-0, Wild: 7

(one, zero; Wild: seven)

Pick 3 Day

3-7-8, Wild: 5

(three, seven, eight; Wild: five)

Pick 3 Evening

6-3-2, Wild: 7

(six, three, two; Wild: seven)

Pick 4 Day

0-8-5-4, Wild: 5

(zero, eight, five, four; Wild: five)

Pick 4 Evening

2-7-9-2, Wild: 7

(two, seven, nine, two; Wild: seven)

Pick 5 Day

1-2-7-3-0, Wild: 5

(one, two, seven, three, zero; Wild: five)

Pick 5 Evening

1-9-0-1-0, Wild: 7

(one, nine, zero, one, zero; Wild: seven)

Treasure Hunt

10-15-18-19-29

(ten, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

9-6-6-4

(nine, six, six, four)

Numbers Midday

8-2-0-8

(eight, two, zero, eight)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

01-11-19-27-31, Power-Up: 2

(one, eleven, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

8-1-8

(eight, one, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

3-1-2

(three, one, two)

Pick 4 Evening

2-4-1-7

(two, four, one, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

2-5-9-9

(two, five, nine, nine)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

0-2-8, Lucky Sum: 10

(zero, two, eight; Lucky Sum: ten)

Cash 3 Midday

4-6-8, Lucky Sum: 18

(four, six, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Cash 3 Morning

0-3-8, Lucky Sum: 11

(zero, three, eight; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Cash 4 Evening

4-0-1-4, Lucky Sum: 9

(four, zero, one, four; Lucky Sum: nine)

Cash 4 Midday

2-7-3-4, Lucky Sum: 16

(two, seven, three, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 4 Morning

5-6-2-1, Lucky Sum: 14

(five, six, two, one; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Tennessee Cash

08-09-13-33-34, Bonus: 5

(eight, nine, thirteen, thirty-three, thirty-four; Bonus: five)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-07-08-09-10-12-14-15-16-18-19-22

(one, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-06-07-08-15-16-17-18-20-22-23

(one, two, six, seven, eight, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-03-05-06-08-13-14-17-21-22-23

(one, two, three, five, six, eight, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Daily 4 Day

9-3-3-5, FIREBALL:

(nine, three, three, five; FIREBALL: zero)

Daily 4 Evening

6-7-4-9, FIREBALL: 8

(six, seven, four, nine; FIREBALL: eight)

Daily 4 Morning

0-8-6-7, FIREBALL: 5

(zero, eight, six, seven; FIREBALL: five)

Pick 3 Day

1-5-6, FIREBALL: 3

(one, five, six; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Evening

7-1-0, FIREBALL: 2

(seven, one, zero; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Morning

3-2-1, FIREBALL:

(three, two, one; FIREBALL: zero)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

16-17-20-28-32

(sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Pick 3 Day

1-4-4

(one, four, four)

Pick 4 Day

2-1-1-5

(two, one, one, five)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

02-10-11-12-23-25

(two, ten, eleven, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-five)

Daily 3

9-0-4

(nine, zero, four)

Daily 4

3-1-9-4

(three, one, nine, four)

WISCONSIN

Daily Pick 3

9-8-2

(nine, eight, two)

Daily Pick 4

7-7-0-6

(seven, seven, zero, six)