Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:
3-3-4
(three, three, four)
02-04-34-35-40
(two, four, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty)
01-02-16-28-33-40
(one, two, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty)
02-21-24-25-35-36
(two, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-six)
7-4-2
(seven, four, two)
5-6-6
(five, six, six)
2-6-2-3
(two, six, two, three)
0-1-8-4
(zero, one, eight, four)
03-09-18-24-31
(three, nine, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $145,000
3-4-4
(three, four, four)
2-1-7
(two, one, seven)
6-4-2-5
(six, four, two, five)
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:46.17
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 46.17)
17-26-29-30-31
(seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one)
14-16-24-25-30
(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty)
6-1-5
(six, one, five)
7-0-1
(seven, zero, one)
01-08-11-12-14-17-18-20
(one, eight, eleven, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty)
4-4-8
(four, four, eight)
9-3-9-6
(nine, three, nine, six)
02-04-09-16-21-29
(two, four, nine, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $53,000
3-7-9
(three, seven, nine)
1-9-1
(one, nine, one)
1-6-2-5
(one, six, two, five)
9-4-5-6
(nine, four, five, six)
4-0
(four, zero)
9-6
(nine, six)
5-7-8
(five, seven, eight)
6-0-0
(six, zero, zero)
9-5-9-5
(nine, five, nine, five)
2-7-6-3
(two, seven, six, three)
6-5-5-2-2
(six, five, five, two, two)
0-8-9-8-4
(zero, eight, nine, eight, four)
2-9
(two, nine)
0-0
(zero, zero)
0-9-3
(zero, nine, three)
7-5-0
(seven, five, zero)
8-5-6-5
(eight, five, six, five)
0-2-6-4
(zero, two, six, four)
9-9-0-6-1
(nine, nine, zero, six, one)
9-9-7-1-5
(nine, nine, seven, one, five)
1-8-8
(one, eight, eight)
3-5-5
(three, five, five)
2-8-8-1
(two, eight, eight, one)
0-1-0-0
(zero, one, zero, zero)
4-8-1-0-2
(four, eight, one, zero, two)
9-1-7-7-0
(nine, one, seven, seven, zero)
3-9-7
(three, nine, seven)
06-16-23-24-25
(six, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
01-07-11-12-28-30-32-33-35-37-41-43-46-47-53-60-61-67-74-80, BE: 46
(one, seven, eleven, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-three, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-seven, seventy-four, eighty; BE: forty-six)
1-5-5, SB: 2
(one, five, five; SB: two)
2-6-3-6, SB: 2
(two, six, three, six; SB: two)
1-5-5
(one, five, five)
2-6-3-6
(two, six, three, six)
9-1-5
(nine, one, five)
1-1-9
(one, one, nine)
02-05-15-19-32, Cash Ball: 3
(two, five, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-two; Cash Ball: three)
8-5-0
(eight, five, zero)
5-4-1-9
(five, four, one, nine)
QD-6C-8C-6D-8S
(QD, 6C, 8C, 6D, 8S)
3C-9C-8D-8H-3S
(3C, 9C, 8D, 8H, 3S)
18-26-28-29-31, Bonus: 33
(eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one; Bonus: thirty-three)
8-3-8
(eight, three, eight)
7-0-7
(seven, zero, seven)
0-2-1-5
(zero, two, one, five)
7-0-4-6
(seven, zero, four, six)
2-5-7-2
(two, five, seven, two)
5-3-6-3
(five, three, six, three)
QC-5C-3H-8H-7S
(QC, 5C, 3H, 8H, 7S)
5-4-6
(five, four, six)
5-9-8-1
(five, nine, eight, one)
3-3-5
(three, three, five)
6-0-1-2
(six, zero, one, two)
09-17-19-21-22
(nine, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
10-15-19-22-27-28-29-31-33-35-36-40-47-55-58-60-61-62-65-67-72-73
(ten, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty, forty-seven, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-three)
8-8-0
(eight, eight, zero)
15-29-38-42-46
(fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
09-17-27-29-31
(nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $42,000
7-4-4
(seven, four, four)
6-1-7
(six, one, seven)
8-7-3-3
(eight, seven, three, three)
7-7-8-2
(seven, seven, eight, two)
04-10-15-31-35
(four, ten, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-five)
02-13-22-24, Bonus: 1
(two, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-four; Bonus: one)
Month: 6, Day: 29, Year: 79
(Month: six; Day: twenty-nine; Year: seventy-nine)
02-04-12-17-25
(two, four, twelve, seventeen, twenty-five)
KD-10C-3D-4D-5H
(KD, 10C, 3D, 4D, 5H)
7-0-3, Fireball: 8
(seven, zero, three; Fireball: eight)
2-8-3-8, Fireball: 8
(two, eight, three, eight; Fireball: eight)
15-18-27-37-41, Xtra: 2
(fifteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-one; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $253,000
01-23-28-37-48-49, Xtra: 2
(one, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $4.6 million
1-5-8, Fireball: 5
(one, five, eight; Fireball: five)
2-0-7-5, Fireball: 5
(two, zero, seven, five; Fireball: five)
1-2-3
(one, two, three)
5-6-9
(five, six, nine)
1-3-8-4
(one, three, eight, four)
1-2-4-5
(one, two, four, five)
08-15-18-25-33
(eight, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-three)
1-0-6
(one, zero, six)
4-4-4-3
(four, four, four, three)
9-9-9
(nine, nine, nine)
9-8-6-2
(nine, eight, six, two)
03-08-15-18-20-28-30-31-37-43-50-51-52-57-63-65-66-68-71-74
(three, eight, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-three, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-seven, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-four)
2-7-2, Lucky Sum: 11
(two, seven, two; Lucky Sum: eleven)
6-7-2-9, Lucky Sum: 24
(six, seven, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
06-08-12-21-24-38, Kicker: 3-4-7-2-5-3
(six, eight, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-eight; Kicker: three, four, seven, two, five, three)
Estimated jackpot: $12.4 million
1-3-7
(one, three, seven)
0-5-9
(zero, five, nine)
2-3-6-3
(two, three, six, three)
5-0-2-1
(five, zero, two, one)
2-5-9-9-4
(two, five, nine, nine, four)
4-6-0-6-6
(four, six, zero, six, six)
11-19-31-32-37
(eleven, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
06-07-16-21-36
(six, seven, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-six)
8-5-5
(eight, five, five)
01-05-12-13-FREE-19-24-26-29
(one, five, twelve, thirteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
5-6-4-0
(five, six, four, zero)
0-6-0-7
(zero, six, zero, seven)
1-1-4-8
(one, one, four, eight)
04-29-30-38-42
(four, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
01-03-20-21-27-47
(one, three, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1.19 million
9-9, Wild: 7
(nine, nine; Wild: seven)
6-6, Wild: 3
(six, six; Wild: three)
1-3-0, Wild: 7
(one, three, zero; Wild: seven)
6-0-4, Wild: 3
(six, zero, four; Wild: three)
0-5-1-0, Wild: 7
(zero, five, one, zero; Wild: seven)
1-3-5-7, Wild: 3
(one, three, five, seven; Wild: three)
3-8-9-3-2, Wild: 7
(three, eight, nine, three, two; Wild: seven)
7-9-0-7-7, Wild: 3
(seven, nine, zero, seven, seven; Wild: three)
05-08-13-20-26
(five, eight, thirteen, twenty, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
5-9-6-5
(five, nine, six, five)
8-6-9-2
(eight, six, nine, two)
03-16-18-26-33, Power-Up: 3
(three, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-three; Power, Up: three)
6-8-2
(six, eight, two)
4-2-2
(four, two, two)
5-2-9-5
(five, two, nine, five)
8-9-7-0
(eight, nine, seven, zero)
6-4-4, Lucky Sum: 14
(six, four, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
4-7-9, Lucky Sum: 20
(four, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)
5-0-4, Lucky Sum: 9
(five, zero, four; Lucky Sum: nine)
6-5-1-0, Lucky Sum: 12
(six, five, one, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)
4-0-7-5, Lucky Sum: 16
(four, zero, seven, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
3-6-0-5, Lucky Sum: 14
(three, six, zero, five; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
02-07-11-14-15, Bonus: 4
(two, seven, eleven, fourteen, fifteen; Bonus: four)
01-08-09-10-12-15-16-17-19-21-22-23
(one, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
02-03-04-05-07-10-13-15-16-21-22-23
(two, three, four, five, seven, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
01-03-04-06-08-10-11-12-13-16-17-19
(one, three, four, six, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen)
5-2-7-0, FIREBALL: 3
(five, two, seven, zero; FIREBALL: three)
4-5-6-4, FIREBALL: 7
(four, five, six, four; FIREBALL: seven)
0-6-8-0, FIREBALL: 5
(zero, six, eight, zero; FIREBALL: five)
7-7-3, FIREBALL: 8
(seven, seven, three; FIREBALL: eight)
0-9-5, FIREBALL:
(zero, nine, five; FIREBALL: zero)
4-6-6, FIREBALL: 4
(four, six, six; FIREBALL: four)
07-15-20-21-26
(seven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six)
6-0-0
(six, zero, zero)
0-2-3-9
(zero, two, three, nine)
02-03-04-05-12-14
(two, three, four, five, twelve, fourteen)
7-5-5
(seven, five, five)
2-8-4-3
(two, eight, four, three)
01-07-08-09-12-13-15-19-20-21-22
(one, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
01-03-06-11-31
(one, three, six, eleven, thirty-one)
6-1-1
(six, one, one)
1-8-4-6
(one, eight, four, six)